BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asotin 57, Pomeroy 44
Battle Ground 78, Heritage 55
Bellevue Christian 47, Klahowya 45
Bellingham 59, Meadowdale 47
Black Hills 67, Aberdeen 43
Capital 62, River Ridge 34
Cascade (Everett) 96, Jackson 55
Central Kitsap 70, Yelm 61
Cheney 74, Shadle Park 71
Chief Leschi 76, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 49
Curlew 61, Republic 37
Deer Park 72, Chewelah 46
Foss 60, Stadium 56
Freeman 91, East Valley (Spokane) 48
Gig Harbor 73, Timberline 71
Glacier Peak 66, Stanwood 54
Highline 72, Kennedy 70
Ilwaco 81, South Bend 36
Lincoln 64, Snohomish 62
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50, Connell 43
Mountlake Terrace 77, Kamiak 71, OT
Overlake School 40, Charles Wright Academy 29
Rainier Christian 56, Concrete 31
Raymond 87, Ocosta 53
Seattle Academy 74, Cleveland 45
Sultan 69, Lynnwood 61
Tekoa/Rosalia 54, Upper Columbia Academy 51
Todd Beamer 81, Lakes 54
Tumwater 74, Rochester 41
Union 72, Mountain View 58
W. F. West 63, Shelton 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pe Ell vs. Willapa Valley, ccd.
