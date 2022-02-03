BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia Clermont NE 60, Bethel-Tate 31
Bellevue, Ky. 78, Cin. Immaculate Conception 35
Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Carlisle 49
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 87, Millersport 55
Canfield 59, Warren Harding 46
Cin. Aiken 58, Cin. Shroder 45
Cin. Dohn High School 64, Newport, Ky. 45
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 59, Garfield Hts. 53
Cols. Africentric 93, West 26
E. Liverpool 77, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57
Galion Northmor 52, Crestline 46
Legacy Christian 54, Day. Jefferson 20
Lyndhurst Brush 72, Vertical, N.C. 65
Massillon Tuslaw 69, Orrville 50
McDermott Scioto NW 52, Portsmouth W. 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 63, Madison 56
N. Bloomfield 36, Kinsman Badger 32
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus Wynford 39
New Philadelphia 56, Cambridge 20
Newton Falls 59, Heartland Christian 49
Portsmouth 65, Seaman N. Adams 52
Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, Manchester 38
S. Point 43, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Shadyside 68, New Matamoras Frontier 39
Streetsboro 55, Kent Roosevelt 47
Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Riverside Stebbins 50
Vincent Warren 67, McConnelsville Morgan 54
W. Carrollton 61, Xenia 59
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 76, Steubenville 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellville Clear Fork vs. Marion Pleasant, ppd.
