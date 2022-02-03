BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia Clermont NE 60, Bethel-Tate 31

Bellevue, Ky. 78, Cin. Immaculate Conception 35

Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Carlisle 49

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 87, Millersport 55

Canfield 59, Warren Harding 46

Cin. Aiken 58, Cin. Shroder 45

Cin. Dohn High School 64, Newport, Ky. 45

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 59, Garfield Hts. 53

Cols. Africentric 93, West 26

E. Liverpool 77, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57

Galion Northmor 52, Crestline 46

Legacy Christian 54, Day. Jefferson 20

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Vertical, N.C. 65

Massillon Tuslaw 69, Orrville 50

McDermott Scioto NW 52, Portsmouth W. 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 63, Madison 56

N. Bloomfield 36, Kinsman Badger 32

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus Wynford 39

New Philadelphia 56, Cambridge 20

Newton Falls 59, Heartland Christian 49

Portsmouth 65, Seaman N. Adams 52

Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, Manchester 38

S. Point 43, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Shadyside 68, New Matamoras Frontier 39

Streetsboro 55, Kent Roosevelt 47

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Riverside Stebbins 50

Vincent Warren 67, McConnelsville Morgan 54

W. Carrollton 61, Xenia 59

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 76, Steubenville 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellville Clear Fork vs. Marion Pleasant, ppd.

