BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 45, Shelley 34

Borah 55, Kuna 51

Camas County 70, Hagerman 20

Century 55, Pocatello 31

Cole Valley 52, Nampa Christian 46

Council 69, Timberline-Weippe 43

Eagle 70, Skyview 60

Highland 83, Deary 43

Hillcrest 78, Rigby 63

Lakeland 59, Timberlake 37

Lapwai 81, Logos 33

Madison 78, Skyline 35

Marsh Valley 53, Snake River 41

Meridian 59, Boise 45

Mountain View 59, Capital 40

New Plymouth 64, Vision Charter 28

Owyhee 71, Centennial 46

Preston 53, Highland 50

Ririe 61, Firth 26

Rockland 59, Hansen 41

South Fremont 48, American Falls 26

Sugar-Salem 75, Teton 46

Thunder Ridge 61, Bonneville 43

Timberline 33, Rocky Mountain 33, OT

Valley 64, Dietrich 60

W. Jefferson 65, Butte County 62

Wendell 62, Shoshone 45

West Side 51, Soda Springs 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

