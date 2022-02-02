BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 45, Shelley 34
Borah 55, Kuna 51
Camas County 70, Hagerman 20
Century 55, Pocatello 31
Cole Valley 52, Nampa Christian 46
Council 69, Timberline-Weippe 43
Eagle 70, Skyview 60
Highland 83, Deary 43
Hillcrest 78, Rigby 63
Lakeland 59, Timberlake 37
Lapwai 81, Logos 33
Madison 78, Skyline 35
Marsh Valley 53, Snake River 41
Meridian 59, Boise 45
Mountain View 59, Capital 40
New Plymouth 64, Vision Charter 28
Owyhee 71, Centennial 46
Preston 53, Highland 50
Ririe 61, Firth 26
Rockland 59, Hansen 41
South Fremont 48, American Falls 26
Sugar-Salem 75, Teton 46
Thunder Ridge 61, Bonneville 43
Timberline 33, Rocky Mountain 33, OT
Valley 64, Dietrich 60
W. Jefferson 65, Butte County 62
Wendell 62, Shoshone 45
West Side 51, Soda Springs 42
