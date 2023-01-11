BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Connersville 55, Centerville 19

E. Chicago Central 78, Hammond Morton 51

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56, New Haven 49

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 59, Pierceton Woods 21

Indpls Attucks 66, Urbana, Ill. 44

Indpls Cathedral 55, Carmel 47

Indpls Metro 88, Indpls Irvington 23

Indpls Tindley 85, Indpls Riverside 42

Jennings Co. 64, Jac-Cen-Del 40

N. Daviess 70, White River Valley 39

S. Putnam 39, Greencastle 20

Delaware County Tournament=

First Round=

Cowan 54, Daleville 45

Delta 75, Wes-Del 53

Marion County Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Warren Central 52

Indpls Pike 63, Indpls Roncalli 52

Lawrence North 47, Indpls Brebeuf 44

Southport 56, Lawrence Central 53

Northeast Corner Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central Noble 65, Angola 46

Lakeland 33, Eastside 29

Prairie Hts. 45, Fremont 44

W. Noble 56, Westview 53

