BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collegiate Baton Rouge 59, Belaire 49
Denham Springs 78, Kentwood 38
Dutchtown 36, Central - B.R. 34
Hamilton Christian Academy 64, Jennings 61
Pearl River 61, Christ Episcopal 59
Phoenix 56, Jehovah-Jireh 48
Scotlandville 74, St. Helena 51
Southern Lab 61, Central Private 45
St. Charles Catholic 50, Thomas Jefferson 30
Thrive 68, Slaughter 36
Walker 63, University (Lab) 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
