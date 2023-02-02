BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collegiate Baton Rouge 59, Belaire 49

Denham Springs 78, Kentwood 38

Dutchtown 36, Central - B.R. 34

Hamilton Christian Academy 64, Jennings 61

Pearl River 61, Christ Episcopal 59

Phoenix 56, Jehovah-Jireh 48

Scotlandville 74, St. Helena 51

Southern Lab 61, Central Private 45

St. Charles Catholic 50, Thomas Jefferson 30

Thrive 68, Slaughter 36

Walker 63, University (Lab) 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd.

