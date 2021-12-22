GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue River 60, S. Adams 37
Borden 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32
Central Noble 48, Wawasee 39
Columbia City 71, Northfield 18
Garrett 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28
Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Park Tudor 29
Henryville 28, S. Decatur 27
Huntington North 42, Indpls Cathedral 18
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Roncalli 41
Lafayette Catholic 68, Tri-West 62
Mishawaka 38, Westview 29
Mishawaka Marian 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 62
Pendleton Hts. 49, Yorktown 39
Rensselaer 65, Lowell 40
Salem 64, New Albany 55
Warsaw 66, Lake Central 39
Western 55, Winamac 29
Bedford North Lawrence Tournament=
Championship=
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Noblesville 40
Round 1=
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, E. Central 40
Noblesville 57, Crown Point 32
Third Place=
Crown Point 60, E. Central 50
Central Christian Tournament=
Championship=
Purdue Polytechnic 49, Faith Christian 34
Consolation=
Union (Modoc) 38, Central Christian 21
Edinburgh Tournament=
Championship=
Southwestern (Shelby) 40, Edinburgh 33
Fifith Place=
S. Ripley 50, Knightstown 13
Seventh Place=
Hagerstown 56, Columbus Christian 19
Third Place=
S. Dearborn 44, Indpls Lutheran 31
Franklin Tournament=
Championship=
Franklin 65, Zionsville 48
Round 1=
Franklin 72, Linton 12
Zionsville 49, Terre Haute North 34
Third Place=
Terre Haute North 60, Linton 42
Northview Tournament=
Consolation=
Cloverdale 45, Riverton Parke 32
S. Vermillion 41, Clay City 38
Round 1=
Greencastle 35, Cloverdale 26
Northview 59, Riverton Parke 33
Parke Heritage 45, S. Vermillion 25
W. Vigo 45, Clay City 27
Semifinal=
Northview 47, Greencastle 22
Parke Heritage 46, W. Vigo 42, OT
