GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue River 60, S. Adams 37

Borden 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32

Central Noble 48, Wawasee 39

Columbia City 71, Northfield 18

Garrett 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28

Guerin Catholic 54, Indpls Park Tudor 29

Henryville 28, S. Decatur 27

Huntington North 42, Indpls Cathedral 18

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Roncalli 41

Lafayette Catholic 68, Tri-West 62

Mishawaka 38, Westview 29

Mishawaka Marian 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 62

Pendleton Hts. 49, Yorktown 39

Rensselaer 65, Lowell 40

Salem 64, New Albany 55

Warsaw 66, Lake Central 39

Western 55, Winamac 29

Bedford North Lawrence Tournament=

Championship=

Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Noblesville 40

Round 1=

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, E. Central 40

Noblesville 57, Crown Point 32

Third Place=

Crown Point 60, E. Central 50

Central Christian Tournament=

Championship=

Purdue Polytechnic 49, Faith Christian 34

Consolation=

Union (Modoc) 38, Central Christian 21

Edinburgh Tournament=

Championship=

Southwestern (Shelby) 40, Edinburgh 33

Fifith Place=

S. Ripley 50, Knightstown 13

Seventh Place=

Hagerstown 56, Columbus Christian 19

Third Place=

S. Dearborn 44, Indpls Lutheran 31

Franklin Tournament=

Championship=

Franklin 65, Zionsville 48

Round 1=

Franklin 72, Linton 12

Zionsville 49, Terre Haute North 34

Third Place=

Terre Haute North 60, Linton 42

Northview Tournament=

Consolation=

Cloverdale 45, Riverton Parke 32

S. Vermillion 41, Clay City 38

Round 1=

Greencastle 35, Cloverdale 26

Northview 59, Riverton Parke 33

Parke Heritage 45, S. Vermillion 25

W. Vigo 45, Clay City 27

Semifinal=

Northview 47, Greencastle 22

Parke Heritage 46, W. Vigo 42, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

