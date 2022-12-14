BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 77, Caravel Academy, Del. 61
Bangor 61, Palisades 25
Berwick 79, Danville 65
Central Martinsburg 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 38
Engineering And Science 68, Springside Chestnut Hill 24
Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47
Lower Moreland 72, Calvary Christian 22
Neumann 73, Muncy 40
North Penn-Mansfield 82, Williamson 36
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 72, Catasauqua 51
Overbrook 87, Germantown Friends 84
Penn Hills 78, Steel Valley 42
Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51
Philadelphia Central 52, Vaux Big Picture 42
Scranton 56, Riverside 49
Scranton Holy Cross 53, North Pocono 42
United 56, Cambria Heights 40
West Branch 84, Claysburg-Kimmel 63
West Middlesex 63, Wilmington 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.