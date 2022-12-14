BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 77, Caravel Academy, Del. 61

Bangor 61, Palisades 25

Berwick 79, Danville 65

Central Martinsburg 61, Bishop Guilfoyle 38

Engineering And Science 68, Springside Chestnut Hill 24

Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47

Lower Moreland 72, Calvary Christian 22

Neumann 73, Muncy 40

North Penn-Mansfield 82, Williamson 36

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 72, Catasauqua 51

Overbrook 87, Germantown Friends 84

Penn Hills 78, Steel Valley 42

Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51

Philadelphia Central 52, Vaux Big Picture 42

Scranton 56, Riverside 49

Scranton Holy Cross 53, North Pocono 42

United 56, Cambria Heights 40

West Branch 84, Claysburg-Kimmel 63

West Middlesex 63, Wilmington 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

