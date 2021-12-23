GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 51, Grace 23
Liberty Charter 24, Victory Charter 20
Preston 32, Star Valley, Wyo. 27
Rocky Mountain 31, Borah 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 2:16 am
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 51, Grace 23
Liberty Charter 24, Victory Charter 20
Preston 32, Star Valley, Wyo. 27
Rocky Mountain 31, Borah 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Andover - Vivian Batal Sawaya, formerly of Andover, Massachusetts, and North Port, Florida, died Friday evening December 17 at the age of 92. Born July 19, 1929, to the parents of Shahadi Charlie (The Iceman) Batal and Nellie Batal. She lived in Lawrence, MA, for her first 20 years where she…