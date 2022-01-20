GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 49, Phoenix School-Deaf 27
Arete-Mesa Prep 62, Madison Highland 26
Benson 43, Bisbee 42
Chandler Prep 45, Rancho Solano Prep 39
Desert Edge 31, Phoenix Goldwater 23
Gilbert Classical Academy 26, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18
Gilbert Mesquite 46, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 39
Heber Mogollon 48, Williams 42
Paradise Honors 61, Youngker High School 29
Phoenix Cortez 65, Apache Junction 50
Phoenix Sunnyslope 55, Shadow Ridge 19
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 64, Tempe Prep 22
Pima 93, Willcox 16
Poston Butte 79, Scottsdale Coronado 13
Rock Point 66, Whitehorse, Utah 38
Salome 44, Ash Fork 16
San Luis 48, Wellton Antelope 41
Scottsdale Prep 60, Glendale North Pointe 20
Scottsdale Saguaro 58, Cottonwood Mingus 39
Tucson Salpointe 60, Tucson Pueblo 16
Valley Vista 71, Phoenix Xavier 65
Vista Grande 71, Tempe Marcos de Niza 26
Yuma Cibola 50, Corona Del Sol 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marana Mountain View vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.
Pinon vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
Winkelman Hayden vs. Duncan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/