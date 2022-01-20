GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 49, Phoenix School-Deaf 27

Arete-Mesa Prep 62, Madison Highland 26

Benson 43, Bisbee 42

Chandler Prep 45, Rancho Solano Prep 39

Desert Edge 31, Phoenix Goldwater 23

Gilbert Classical Academy 26, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18

Gilbert Mesquite 46, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 39

Heber Mogollon 48, Williams 42

Paradise Honors 61, Youngker High School 29

Phoenix Cortez 65, Apache Junction 50

Phoenix Sunnyslope 55, Shadow Ridge 19

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 64, Tempe Prep 22

Pima 93, Willcox 16

Poston Butte 79, Scottsdale Coronado 13

Rock Point 66, Whitehorse, Utah 38

Salome 44, Ash Fork 16

San Luis 48, Wellton Antelope 41

Scottsdale Prep 60, Glendale North Pointe 20

Scottsdale Saguaro 58, Cottonwood Mingus 39

Tucson Salpointe 60, Tucson Pueblo 16

Valley Vista 71, Phoenix Xavier 65

Vista Grande 71, Tempe Marcos de Niza 26

Yuma Cibola 50, Corona Del Sol 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marana Mountain View vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.

Pinon vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Winkelman Hayden vs. Duncan, ccd.

