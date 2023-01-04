GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 82, Searsport District 17

Central Aroostook 50, Washburn District 15

Foxcroft Academy 49, Hermon 47

Monmouth Academy 53, Madison Area Memorial 44

Mt. Abram 47, Dirigo 44

Old Town 49, Mount Desert Island 21

Penobscot Valley 53, South Aroostook Community 51

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 56, Winthrop 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

