GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 82, Searsport District 17
Central Aroostook 50, Washburn District 15
Foxcroft Academy 49, Hermon 47
Monmouth Academy 53, Madison Area Memorial 44
Mt. Abram 47, Dirigo 44
Old Town 49, Mount Desert Island 21
Penobscot Valley 53, South Aroostook Community 51
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 56, Winthrop 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.