GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 65, Molalla 38

Century 46, Lake Oswego 32

Churchill 54, David Douglas 27

Colton 37, Mohawk 22

Crosshill Christian 57, Mannahouse Christian 22

Damascus Christian 58, Joseph 18

Estacada 38, Sisters 36

Gervais 64, Amity 59

Jordan Valley 47, Echo 38

Lakeridge 62, McMinnville 30

Nestucca 57, Perrydale 5

Nixyaawii 47, Umatilla 17

North Eugene 52, Hood River 26

Redmond 65, Pendleton 38

Scio 51, Portland Adventist 23

South Albany 71, Wilsonville 66

South Medford 75, Cleveland 30

Tualatin 39, Southridge 32

Union 59, Grant Union 15

Warrenton 31, Willamina 28

3A Showcase=

Santiam Christian 44, Oregon Episcopal 20

Sutherlin 53, Corbett 42

Bulldog Invitational=

Coquille 56, Creswell 38

Oakridge 63, North Bend 33

Capitol City Classic=

Central 51, South Salem 40

Putnam 75, Newberg 29

Silverton 60, Oregon City 51

Willamette 51, West Salem 40

Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=

Cascade Christian 29, Phoenix 18

Klamath 54, St. Mary's 19

Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=

Eagle Point 58, North Valley 25

Cottage Grove Holiday Tournament=

South Umpqua 52, Cottage Grove 36

Stayton 36, Hidden Valley 33

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Clackamas 68, Bixby, Okla. 61

Crean Lutheran, Calif. 38, Forest Grove 23

Highlands Ranch, Colo. 53, Central Catholic 24

Lake Highland, Fla. 54, Beaverton 43

Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 57, Benson 54

Springfield 46, Pine Creek, Colo. 27

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Nyssa 48, Adrian 25

Robys Tournament=

Astoria 67, North Marion 31

Tarkanian Classic=

El Rancho, Calif. 38, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 34

Palisades, Calif. 59, La Salle 50

Sheldon 69, Atwater, Calif. 41

Westside Christian Queens of the Court=

De La Salle 52, Regis 45

Harrisburg 33, Westside Christian 29

King's Way Christian School, Wash. 48, Knappa 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Culver vs. Taft, ccd.

Gaston vs. Sheridan, ccd.

Ione/Arlington vs. Cove, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

