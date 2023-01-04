GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 48, Baltimore City College 36
Bishop McNamara 128, Holy Cross 22
Carver Arts & Tech 50, Dundalk 32
Concordia Prep 60, Mt. De Sales Academy 45
Crofton 29, Pasadena Chesapeake 28
Gerstell Academy 44, Saint Paul's Girls 28
Gunston Day 49, Aquinas, Del. 30
Maret, D.C. 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 46
McDonogh School 76, Archbishop Spalding 37
Mt Zion 60, Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 50
Mt. Carmel 58, Roland Park Country 30
New Town 46, Catonsville 26
Pikesville 69, Woodlawn 16
River Hill 56, Oakland Mills 50
Riverdale Baptist 57, St. Mary's Ryken 56
St. Frances Academy 69, Mercy 32
Wicomico 66, Crisfield 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
