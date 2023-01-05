BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 40, Riverdale 26

Cascade Christian 108, Rogue River 23

Corbett 60, Warrenton 42

Creswell 47, Harrisburg 37

Douglas 73, Glide 49

East Linn Christian 54, Lowell 31

Faith Bible 72, Gaston 29

Gervais 25, Colton 23

Knappa 51, Vernonia 46

Lost River 61, Lakeview 45

Mannahouse Christian 60, Portland Christian 24

Neah-Kah-Nie 62, Yamhill-Carlton 51

New Hope Christian 69, Yoncalla 49

North Valley 44, Brookings-Harbor 39

Prospect 58, Glendale 26

Sandy 63, McMinnville 54

Santiam 55, Kennedy 52

South Umpqua 61, Sutherlin 32

The Dalles 60, Pendleton 55

Western Christian High School 69, Willamina 44

Willamette 41, Springfield 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Culver vs. Regis, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

