GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Region Final=
Forest Park 63, Edmondson-Westside 21
Class 2A=
Region Final=
Hereford 56, New Town 35
Kent Island 60, Easton 50
Lackey 48, McDonough 41
Class 3A=
Region Final=
Baltimore Poly 77, Northern Garrett 32
Oakdale 63, Linganore 55
River Hill 55, Atholton 52
Class 4A=
Region Final=
Glen Burnie 65, Old Mill 56
Urbana 57, Clarksburg 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
