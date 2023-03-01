GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Region Final=

Forest Park 63, Edmondson-Westside 21

Class 2A=

Region Final=

Hereford 56, New Town 35

Kent Island 60, Easton 50

Lackey 48, McDonough 41

Class 3A=

Region Final=

Baltimore Poly 77, Northern Garrett 32

Oakdale 63, Linganore 55

River Hill 55, Atholton 52

Class 4A=

Region Final=

Glen Burnie 65, Old Mill 56

Urbana 57, Clarksburg 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

