GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 30, Mastery Charter South 20

Engineering And Science 57, Constitution 22

Fels 83, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15

Freire Charter 56, Mastery Charter North 28

Palumbo 38, Franklin Towne Charter 20

Parkway West 52, Hill-Freedman 23

Penn Treaty 52, Frankford 32

Philadelphia Central 64, Gratz 18

Philadelphia George Washington 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 27

Roxborough 42, Martin Luther King 25

String Theory Schools 44, KIPP Dubois 21

Tacony Academy 43, Overbrook 17

Taylor Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Westinghouse 44, Carrick 10

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you