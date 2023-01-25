GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 30, Mastery Charter South 20
Engineering And Science 57, Constitution 22
Fels 83, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 15
Freire Charter 56, Mastery Charter North 28
Palumbo 38, Franklin Towne Charter 20
Parkway West 52, Hill-Freedman 23
Penn Treaty 52, Frankford 32
Philadelphia Central 64, Gratz 18
Philadelphia George Washington 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 27
Roxborough 42, Martin Luther King 25
String Theory Schools 44, KIPP Dubois 21
Tacony Academy 43, Overbrook 17
Taylor Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Westinghouse 44, Carrick 10
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
