BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia Christian 60, Faith Bible 39

Kennedy 61, Knappa 37

La Salle 58, Putnam 42

McMinnville 56, Reynolds 43

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 67, Centennial 46

Mitchell/Spray 56, Sherman 46

New Plymouth, Idaho 40, Nyssa 37

Prospect 57, Gilchrist 43

Riverdale 55, Gervais 36

Rogue Valley Adventist 68, Elkton 53

Siletz Valley Early College 42, Eddyville 29

Vernonia 64, Rainier 43

Weiser, Idaho 62, Ontario 38

Wilsonville 55, Parkrose 43

Yamhill-Carlton 52, Colton 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you