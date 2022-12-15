BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia Christian 60, Faith Bible 39
Kennedy 61, Knappa 37
La Salle 58, Putnam 42
McMinnville 56, Reynolds 43
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 67, Centennial 46
Mitchell/Spray 56, Sherman 46
New Plymouth, Idaho 40, Nyssa 37
Prospect 57, Gilchrist 43
Riverdale 55, Gervais 36
Rogue Valley Adventist 68, Elkton 53
Siletz Valley Early College 42, Eddyville 29
Vernonia 64, Rainier 43
Weiser, Idaho 62, Ontario 38
Wilsonville 55, Parkrose 43
Yamhill-Carlton 52, Colton 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
