BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Regional=
First Round=
Region 3=
McLean Co. 54, Meade Co. 35
Region 5=
Elizabethtown 50, LaRue Co. 47
Region 8=
Collins 82, Owen Co. 66
North Oldham 79, Walton-Verona 46
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 103, Robertson County 50
Mason Co. 69, Bishop Brossart 50
Region 13=
South Laurel 74, Harlan 58
Region 14=
Cordia 71, Hazard 64
Region 15=
Martin County 53, Belfry 49
Region 16=
Rowan Co. 46, Raceland 20
