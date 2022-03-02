BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Regional=

First Round=

Region 3=

McLean Co. 54, Meade Co. 35

Region 5=

Elizabethtown 50, LaRue Co. 47

Region 8=

Collins 82, Owen Co. 66

North Oldham 79, Walton-Verona 46

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 103, Robertson County 50

Mason Co. 69, Bishop Brossart 50

Region 13=

South Laurel 74, Harlan 58

Region 14=

Cordia 71, Hazard 64

Region 15=

Martin County 53, Belfry 49

Region 16=

Rowan Co. 46, Raceland 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

