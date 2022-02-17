BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainville 70, Culbertson 57

Belt 60, Geraldine/Highwood 8

Big Sandy 90, Hays-Lodgepole 50

Box Elder 70, North Star 62

Bridger 63, Roberts 27

Broadus 81, Plevna 22

Broadview-Lavina 69, Absarokee 26

Centerville 51, Great Falls Central 50

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, Turner 19

Chinook 63, Fort Benton 33

Circle 55, Brockton 32

Dodson 55, Nashua 47

Ennis 60, Lima 27

Harlowton 61, Fromberg 17

Jordan 37, Custer-Hysham 36

Lame Deer 78, St. Labre 56

Melstone 62, Carter County 15

Plenty Coups 76, Park City 65

Red Lodge 66, Huntley Project 57

Roy-Winifred 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Frazer 40

Shepherd 51, Roundup 22

Sheridan 53, Gardiner 49

Terry 56, Wibaux 32

White Sulphur Springs 71, Lone Peak 60

Winnett-Grass Range 77, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

