BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 52, North Chicago 38

Beecher 68, St. Anne 41

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 66, Belleville West 58

Belvidere North 58, Harvard 24

Cahokia 46, Edwardsville 42

Carmel 82, Westlake 22

Cerro Gordo 57, Arcola 56, 2OT

Chicago (Austin) 81, Raby 45

Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Walther Christian Academy 38

Chicago (Jones) 70, Collins Academy 27

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 76, Clemente 64

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 61, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 48

Chicago (Ogden International) 54, Kelvyn Park 29

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 58, Payton 43

Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 55, Englewood Excel 25

Chicago Academy 89, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 14

Chicago Little Village 87, Spry Community 7

Chicago Phoenix Academy 76, Manley 41

Collinsville 55, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 50

Cullom Tri-Point 60, Woodland 32

Delavan 76, Greenview 27

Dwight 59, Ottawa Marquette 43

East St. Louis 71, Champaign Central 46

Foreman 59, Chicago Uplift 36

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 60, Woodstock 54

Glenbrook North 85, Yorkville Christian 73

Granite City 46, Jerseyville Jersey 41, OT

Highland Park 57, Grayslake North 56

Hillsboro 76, Ramsey 30

Hope Academy 65, Holy Trinity 41

Joliet West 65, Plainfield South 50

Kaneland 71, Rochelle 70

Lake View 61, Von Steuben 49

Lakes Community 69, Round Lake 32

Lincoln Way West 71, Joliet Central 57

Manteno 48, Clifton Central 37

Mather 65, Chicago Sullivan 41

Midland 77, LaMoille 27

Morris 63, Ottawa 42

Mundelein 33, Zion Benton 32

New Trier 62, Niles West 34

North Shore Country Day 53, Elgin Academy 25

North-Mac 32, Carlinville 20

Northridge Prep 62, Latin 40

Orr 47, North Lawndale 44

Piasa Southwestern 38, Staunton 34

Plano 52, LaSalle-Peru 49

Quincy Notre Dame 59, Payson Seymour 55

Riverside-Brookfield 62, St. Edward 30

Rockford Boylan 75, Belvidere 28

Romeoville 69, Oswego 52

Salem 51, Carbondale 37

Seneca 54, St. Bede 45

Skokie (Ida Crown) 52, CICS-Northtown 43

Steinmetz 62, Chicago (Disney II) 13

Sycamore 44, Sandwich 34

Taft 74, Senn 64

Warsaw West Hancock 71, Astoria/VIT Co-op 36

Wauconda 65, Grayslake Central 42

Wells 56, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 49

Westinghouse 49, Chicago (Lane) 44

Whitney Young 68, Schurz 35

Benton Tournament=

Hamilton County 37, Sesser-Valier 35

Pinckneyville 69, Mounds Meridian 49

Vandalia 57, Benton 47

Midland Trail Conference Tournament=

Sandoval 62, Grayville 53

Waltonville 51, Woodlawn 47

Nashville Tournament=

Breese Central 65, Brentwood, Mo. 38

Metro-East Lutheran 67, Breese Mater Dei 62, OT

Sparta Tournament=

Freeburg 66, Lovejoy 57

Murphysboro 46, Trico 45

Waterloo 43, Red Bud 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

