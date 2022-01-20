BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antioch 52, North Chicago 38
Beecher 68, St. Anne 41
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 66, Belleville West 58
Belvidere North 58, Harvard 24
Cahokia 46, Edwardsville 42
Carmel 82, Westlake 22
Cerro Gordo 57, Arcola 56, 2OT
Chicago (Austin) 81, Raby 45
Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Walther Christian Academy 38
Chicago (Jones) 70, Collins Academy 27
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 76, Clemente 64
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 61, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 48
Chicago (Ogden International) 54, Kelvyn Park 29
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 58, Payton 43
Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 55, Englewood Excel 25
Chicago Academy 89, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 14
Chicago Little Village 87, Spry Community 7
Chicago Phoenix Academy 76, Manley 41
Collinsville 55, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 50
Cullom Tri-Point 60, Woodland 32
Delavan 76, Greenview 27
Dwight 59, Ottawa Marquette 43
East St. Louis 71, Champaign Central 46
Foreman 59, Chicago Uplift 36
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 60, Woodstock 54
Glenbrook North 85, Yorkville Christian 73
Granite City 46, Jerseyville Jersey 41, OT
Highland Park 57, Grayslake North 56
Hillsboro 76, Ramsey 30
Hope Academy 65, Holy Trinity 41
Joliet West 65, Plainfield South 50
Kaneland 71, Rochelle 70
Lake View 61, Von Steuben 49
Lakes Community 69, Round Lake 32
Lincoln Way West 71, Joliet Central 57
Manteno 48, Clifton Central 37
Mather 65, Chicago Sullivan 41
Midland 77, LaMoille 27
Morris 63, Ottawa 42
Mundelein 33, Zion Benton 32
New Trier 62, Niles West 34
North Shore Country Day 53, Elgin Academy 25
North-Mac 32, Carlinville 20
Northridge Prep 62, Latin 40
Orr 47, North Lawndale 44
Piasa Southwestern 38, Staunton 34
Plano 52, LaSalle-Peru 49
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Payson Seymour 55
Riverside-Brookfield 62, St. Edward 30
Rockford Boylan 75, Belvidere 28
Romeoville 69, Oswego 52
Salem 51, Carbondale 37
Seneca 54, St. Bede 45
Skokie (Ida Crown) 52, CICS-Northtown 43
Steinmetz 62, Chicago (Disney II) 13
Sycamore 44, Sandwich 34
Taft 74, Senn 64
Warsaw West Hancock 71, Astoria/VIT Co-op 36
Wauconda 65, Grayslake Central 42
Wells 56, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 49
Westinghouse 49, Chicago (Lane) 44
Whitney Young 68, Schurz 35
Benton Tournament=
Hamilton County 37, Sesser-Valier 35
Pinckneyville 69, Mounds Meridian 49
Vandalia 57, Benton 47
Midland Trail Conference Tournament=
Sandoval 62, Grayville 53
Waltonville 51, Woodlawn 47
Nashville Tournament=
Breese Central 65, Brentwood, Mo. 38
Metro-East Lutheran 67, Breese Mater Dei 62, OT
Sparta Tournament=
Freeburg 66, Lovejoy 57
Murphysboro 46, Trico 45
Waterloo 43, Red Bud 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/