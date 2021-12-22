GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Goodhue 87, Kasson-Mantorville 64

Holy Angels 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 36

Irondale 55, Tartan 49

Osseo 60, Mounds View 46

Rochester Mayo 73, Mankato East 66

St. Croix Lutheran 69, Mound Westonka 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia Heights vs. New Ulm, ccd.

Lakeville North vs. Park (Cottage Grove), ppd.

Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, ppd.

Rochester John Marshall vs. Winona, ppd.

St. Anthony vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

