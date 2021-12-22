GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Goodhue 87, Kasson-Mantorville 64
Holy Angels 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 36
Irondale 55, Tartan 49
Osseo 60, Mounds View 46
Rochester Mayo 73, Mankato East 66
St. Croix Lutheran 69, Mound Westonka 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia Heights vs. New Ulm, ccd.
Lakeville North vs. Park (Cottage Grove), ppd.
Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, ppd.
Rochester John Marshall vs. Winona, ppd.
St. Anthony vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/