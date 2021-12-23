BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 51, Fort Payne 50
Carroll-Ozark 94, Smiths Station 89
Cottage Hill 70, Sumter Central High School 62
Eufaula 85, Charles Henderson 76
Hartselle 65, Naples, Fla. 53
Hazel Green 47, Cottage Hill 32
Hoover 62, Clay-Chalkville 36
Huntsville 57, Marshall County, Tenn. 52
J.B. Pennington 59, Phil Campbell 55
McAdory 73, Marshall County, Tenn. 40
Midfield 57, Gadsden 48
Oneonta 49, Saks 38
Pinson Valley 59, Carver-Birmingham 43
Theodore 40, Bayside Academy 38
Tuscaloosa County 55, Fairfield 45
Williamson 75, LeFlore 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/