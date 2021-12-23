BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 51, Fort Payne 50

Carroll-Ozark 94, Smiths Station 89

Cottage Hill 70, Sumter Central High School 62

Eufaula 85, Charles Henderson 76

Hartselle 65, Naples, Fla. 53

Hazel Green 47, Cottage Hill 32

Hoover 62, Clay-Chalkville 36

Huntsville 57, Marshall County, Tenn. 52

J.B. Pennington 59, Phil Campbell 55

McAdory 73, Marshall County, Tenn. 40

Midfield 57, Gadsden 48

Oneonta 49, Saks 38

Pinson Valley 59, Carver-Birmingham 43

Theodore 40, Bayside Academy 38

Tuscaloosa County 55, Fairfield 45

Williamson 75, LeFlore 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you