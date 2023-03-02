BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Round of 12=
King's 72, King's Way Christian School 49
Overlake School 50, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46
Toppenish 62, Seton Catholic 42
Zillah 80, Seattle Academy 55
Class 1B State=
Round of 12=
Cusick 56, Mount Vernon Christian 50
Moses Lake Christian Academy 56, Sound Christian 54
Mossyrock 67, Lummi 64
Orcas Island 72, Oakville 43
Class 2A State=
Round of 12=
Enumclaw 63, Anacortes 41
North Kitsap 58, Sehome 55
R.A. Long 56, West Valley (Yakima) 39
Tumwater 56, Renton 53
Class 2B State=
Round of 12=
Brewster 59, Tri-Cities Prep 49
Lake Roosevelt 58, Wahkiakum 53
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 61, Adna 48
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Chief Leschi 55
Class 3A State=
Round of 12=
Auburn 52, Arlington 41
Bellevue 52, Timberline 49, OT
Mountlake Terrace 58, North Thurston 53
Shorecrest 69, Rainier Beach 44
Class 4A State=
Round of 12=
Camas 62, Tahoma 57, OT
Gonzaga Prep 79, Mariner 69
Richland 55, Union 43
Skyline 60, Davis 59, OT
