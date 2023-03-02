BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Round of 12=

King's 72, King's Way Christian School 49

Overlake School 50, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46

Toppenish 62, Seton Catholic 42

Zillah 80, Seattle Academy 55

Class 1B State=

Round of 12=

Cusick 56, Mount Vernon Christian 50

Moses Lake Christian Academy 56, Sound Christian 54

Mossyrock 67, Lummi 64

Orcas Island 72, Oakville 43

Class 2A State=

Round of 12=

Enumclaw 63, Anacortes 41

North Kitsap 58, Sehome 55

R.A. Long 56, West Valley (Yakima) 39

Tumwater 56, Renton 53

Class 2B State=

Round of 12=

Brewster 59, Tri-Cities Prep 49

Lake Roosevelt 58, Wahkiakum 53

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 61, Adna 48

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Chief Leschi 55

Class 3A State=

Round of 12=

Auburn 52, Arlington 41

Bellevue 52, Timberline 49, OT

Mountlake Terrace 58, North Thurston 53

Shorecrest 69, Rainier Beach 44

Class 4A State=

Round of 12=

Camas 62, Tahoma 57, OT

Gonzaga Prep 79, Mariner 69

Richland 55, Union 43

Skyline 60, Davis 59, OT

