GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crosshill Christian 48, Jewell 5

Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT

Gladstone 58, The Dalles 23

Grant 49, Lincoln 47

Lake Oswego 71, West Linn 13

Marshfield 38, Seaside 14

Neah-Kah-Nie 62, Gaston 21

Nestucca 56, Knappa 16

Nyssa 50, New Plymouth, Idaho 31

Salem Academy 66, Culver 26

St. Mary's Academy 75, Canby 48

Triangle Lake 40, McKenzie 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas vs. Livingstone, ccd.

Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Mannahouse Christian vs. Kennedy, ccd.

McDaniel vs. Franklin, ccd.

Wells vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you