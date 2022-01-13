GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crosshill Christian 48, Jewell 5
Gervais 43, Colton 31, OT
Gladstone 58, The Dalles 23
Grant 49, Lincoln 47
Lake Oswego 71, West Linn 13
Marshfield 38, Seaside 14
Neah-Kah-Nie 62, Gaston 21
Nestucca 56, Knappa 16
Nyssa 50, New Plymouth, Idaho 31
Salem Academy 66, Culver 26
St. Mary's Academy 75, Canby 48
Triangle Lake 40, McKenzie 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas vs. Livingstone, ccd.
Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Griswold vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Mannahouse Christian vs. Kennedy, ccd.
McDaniel vs. Franklin, ccd.
Wells vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
