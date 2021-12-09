GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Biggsville West Central 47, Annawan 43
Champaign Centennial 63, Fithian Oakwood 56
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 16
Dakota 30, Warren 25
Downers North 44, York 31
Farmington Central 43, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 29
Goreville 38, Gallatin County 32
Herscher 48, Gilman Iroquois West 30
Juarez def. Dyett, forfeit
Kenwood 63, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 13
Knoxville 59, Stark County 20
Lakes Community 59, Richmond-Burton 44
Latin 57, Willows 29
Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 27
Maine East 43, Wheeling 29
Mendon Unity 33, Calhoun 31
Monmouth United 44, Galva 43, OT
Nazareth 57, Carmel 41
Phillips 52, Hyde Park 38
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 39, Aledo (Mercer County) 34
River Ridge/Scales Mound 53, South Beloit 24
Rochelle 54, Indian Creek 37
St. Viator 56, Joliet Catholic 44
Sycamore 57, Kaneland 40
Sycamore 57, Maple Park 40
Universal 55, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 18
Von Steuben 38, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 29
Willowbrook 53, Maine West 32
Wilmington 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 14
Windsor 48, Ramsey 21
Woodlawn 59, Galatia 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/