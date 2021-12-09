GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Biggsville West Central 47, Annawan 43

Champaign Centennial 63, Fithian Oakwood 56

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 75, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 16

Dakota 30, Warren 25

Downers North 44, York 31

Farmington Central 43, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 29

Goreville 38, Gallatin County 32

Herscher 48, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Juarez def. Dyett, forfeit

Kenwood 63, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 13

Knoxville 59, Stark County 20

Lakes Community 59, Richmond-Burton 44

Latin 57, Willows 29

Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 27

Maine East 43, Wheeling 29

Mendon Unity 33, Calhoun 31

Monmouth United 44, Galva 43, OT

Nazareth 57, Carmel 41

Phillips 52, Hyde Park 38

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 39, Aledo (Mercer County) 34

River Ridge/Scales Mound 53, South Beloit 24

Rochelle 54, Indian Creek 37

St. Viator 56, Joliet Catholic 44

Sycamore 57, Kaneland 40

Sycamore 57, Maple Park 40

Universal 55, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 18

Von Steuben 38, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 29

Willowbrook 53, Maine West 32

Wilmington 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 14

Windsor 48, Ramsey 21

Woodlawn 59, Galatia 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

