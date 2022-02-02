GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 48, Constitution 18

Allentown Central Catholic 54, Bethlehem Catholic 47

Apollo-Ridge 61, Springdale 32

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46, Leechburg 9

Audenried 69, Executive Charter 63

Bald Eagle Area 45, Bellefonte 43

Beaver Area 58, Central Valley 24

Belle Vernon 67, Gateway 63

Bethlehem Freedom 46, Laurel 29

Bishop McCort 66, Central Martinsburg 55

Blacklick Valley 56, Conemaugh Township 43

Carmichaels 41, Bethlehem Center 15

Central Bucks East 49, Pennridge 41

Charleroi 57, Bentworth 19

Chestnut Ridge 52, Greater Johnstown 12

Connellsville 60, Frazier 11

ELCO 44, Conrad Weiser 30

Edison 37, Tacony Academy 34

Elizabethtown 52, Exeter 40

Farrell 59, Sharon 23

Forest Hills 58, Central Cambria 29

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 30

Gratz 39, Philadelphia High School for Girls 26

Greenwood 48, Millersburg 41

International Christian 41, Kohelet Yeshiva 30

Jim Thorpe 45, Western Wayne 41

Keystone Oaks 38, South Allegheny 31

Lake-Lehman 53, Tunkhannock 38

Lakeland 61, Old Forge 33

Ligonier Valley 46, Jeannette 8

Manheim Central 42, Big Spring 40

Mastery Charter South 28, Philadelphia Academy Charter 23

Mechanicsburg 39, Spring Grove 28

Mid Valley 44, Susquehanna 39

New Hope-Solebury 55, Quakertown 52

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 35, MMI Prep 17

Otto-Eldred 43, Austin 22

Parkway West 49, Mariana Bracetti 25

Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 15

Pequea Valley 80, Dayspring Christian 39

Philadelphia Northeast 55, Olney Charter 19

Phillipsburg, N.J. 46, Easton 43

Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Ellwood City 40

Port Allegany 28, Oswayo 21

Sankofa Freedom 45, Motivation 7

South Park 61, Seton-LaSalle 58

Thomas Jefferson 49, Ringgold 20

Towanda 59, North Penn-Mansfield 14

Tulpehocken 37, Oley Valley 33

Union 42, Wilmington 15

Warwick 24, Muhlenberg 21

West Middlesex 70, Greenville 41

Westinghouse 46, Brashear 25

Windber 64, Conemaugh Valley 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. Allderdice, ppd.

