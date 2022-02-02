GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 48, Constitution 18
Allentown Central Catholic 54, Bethlehem Catholic 47
Apollo-Ridge 61, Springdale 32
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46, Leechburg 9
Audenried 69, Executive Charter 63
Bald Eagle Area 45, Bellefonte 43
Beaver Area 58, Central Valley 24
Belle Vernon 67, Gateway 63
Bethlehem Freedom 46, Laurel 29
Bishop McCort 66, Central Martinsburg 55
Blacklick Valley 56, Conemaugh Township 43
Carmichaels 41, Bethlehem Center 15
Central Bucks East 49, Pennridge 41
Charleroi 57, Bentworth 19
Chestnut Ridge 52, Greater Johnstown 12
Connellsville 60, Frazier 11
ELCO 44, Conrad Weiser 30
Edison 37, Tacony Academy 34
Elizabethtown 52, Exeter 40
Farrell 59, Sharon 23
Forest Hills 58, Central Cambria 29
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 30
Gratz 39, Philadelphia High School for Girls 26
Greenwood 48, Millersburg 41
International Christian 41, Kohelet Yeshiva 30
Jim Thorpe 45, Western Wayne 41
Keystone Oaks 38, South Allegheny 31
Lake-Lehman 53, Tunkhannock 38
Lakeland 61, Old Forge 33
Ligonier Valley 46, Jeannette 8
Manheim Central 42, Big Spring 40
Mastery Charter South 28, Philadelphia Academy Charter 23
Mechanicsburg 39, Spring Grove 28
Mid Valley 44, Susquehanna 39
New Hope-Solebury 55, Quakertown 52
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 35, MMI Prep 17
Otto-Eldred 43, Austin 22
Parkway West 49, Mariana Bracetti 25
Pennsbury 52, Harry S. Truman 15
Pequea Valley 80, Dayspring Christian 39
Philadelphia Northeast 55, Olney Charter 19
Phillipsburg, N.J. 46, Easton 43
Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Ellwood City 40
Port Allegany 28, Oswayo 21
Sankofa Freedom 45, Motivation 7
South Park 61, Seton-LaSalle 58
Thomas Jefferson 49, Ringgold 20
Towanda 59, North Penn-Mansfield 14
Tulpehocken 37, Oley Valley 33
Union 42, Wilmington 15
Warwick 24, Muhlenberg 21
West Middlesex 70, Greenville 41
Westinghouse 46, Brashear 25
Windber 64, Conemaugh Valley 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/