BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 75, Mountainair 39

Atrisco Heritage 53, Rio Rancho 50

Bosque School 71, Tucumcari 57

Cottonwood Classical 72, Cuba 52

Crownpoint 47, Rehoboth 35

Rio Grande 57, Manzano 47

Robertson 65, Santa Fe Indian 56

Sandia 59, Eldorado 55

Sandia Prep 65, East Mountain 29

Santa Fe Waldorf School 40, NMSD 32

Volcano Vista 71, Cibola 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

