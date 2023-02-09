BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 75, Mountainair 39
Atrisco Heritage 53, Rio Rancho 50
Bosque School 71, Tucumcari 57
Cottonwood Classical 72, Cuba 52
Crownpoint 47, Rehoboth 35
Rio Grande 57, Manzano 47
Robertson 65, Santa Fe Indian 56
Sandia 59, Eldorado 55
Sandia Prep 65, East Mountain 29
Santa Fe Waldorf School 40, NMSD 32
Volcano Vista 71, Cibola 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.