BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop O'Connell 87, Benedictine 58
Episcopal 70, Potomac School 60, OT
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Collegiate-Richmond 54
Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 47
Highland-Warrenton 72, Seton School 55
Miller School 68, Peninsula Catholic 60
Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 60
Division III=
Quarterfinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Richmond Christian 54
Eastern Mennonite 75, Church Hill Academy 70
Fairfax Christian 52, Wakefield School 40
Roanoke Catholic 59, Carmel 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/