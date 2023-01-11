BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 44, Campus Intl 34
Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Circleville 63
Caldwell 72, New Matamoras Frontier 38
Canfield 58, Warren Howland 48
Cin. N. College Hill 61, Cin. Shroder 35
Cle. John Marshall 74, Bellaire 58
Cle. VASJ 90, Cle. Hay 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Cols. Patriot Prep 59, Howard E. Knox 35
Galion 52, Crestline 39
John Marshall, W.Va. 74, Bellaire 58
Lakewood St. Edward 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61
Logan 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 22
Lucasville Valley 61, Portsmouth W. 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Cin. Glen Este 49
New Lexington 47, Nelsonville-York 30
New Philadelphia 45, Dover 30
SPIRE 77, Hickory, Pa. 31
Salem 67, Minerva 18
Sycamore Mohawk 71, Attica Seneca E. 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
E. Palestine vs. Heartland Christian, ccd.
