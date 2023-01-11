BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 44, Campus Intl 34

Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Circleville 63

Caldwell 72, New Matamoras Frontier 38

Canfield 58, Warren Howland 48

Cin. N. College Hill 61, Cin. Shroder 35

Cle. John Marshall 74, Bellaire 58

Cle. VASJ 90, Cle. Hay 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Cols. Patriot Prep 59, Howard E. Knox 35

Galion 52, Crestline 39

John Marshall, W.Va. 74, Bellaire 58

Lakewood St. Edward 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61

Logan 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 22

Lucasville Valley 61, Portsmouth W. 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Cin. Glen Este 49

New Lexington 47, Nelsonville-York 30

New Philadelphia 45, Dover 30

SPIRE 77, Hickory, Pa. 31

Salem 67, Minerva 18

Sycamore Mohawk 71, Attica Seneca E. 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

E. Palestine vs. Heartland Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you