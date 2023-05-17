Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Austintown Fitch 2, Mentor 0

Berea-Midpark 4, Grafton Midview 3

Massillon Perry 12, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2

North Canton Hoover 1, Massillon Jackson 0

Region 2

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 4, Amherst Steele 0

North Ridgeville 13, Avon 1

Division II

Region 6

Clyde 10, Sandusky Perkins 0

Ontario 4, Bellevue 2

Region 7

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 3, Dover 0

Jackson 1, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Steubenville 2, New Concord John Glenn 1

Division III

Region 10

Defiance Tinora 9, Oak Harbor 8

Huron 4, Upper Sandusky 1

Region 11

Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Richmond Edison 4

Frankfort Adena 7, Belpre 1

Division IV

Region 13

Mogadore 11, Dalton 1

Viena Mathews 11, McDonald 1

Region 15

Manchester 6, Corning Miller 3

Strasburg-Franklin 2, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

