BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Episcopal 45, Westgate 42

Belaire 47, Woodlawn (BR) 43

Ben Franklin 60, Pearl River 58

Bishop Ireton, Va. 53, Southside 42

Captain Shreve 52, Ringgold 16

Delhi 62, Jehovah-Jireh 33

Ellender 63, Opelousas Catholic 37

French Settlement 44, St. Charles Catholic 36

Hamilton Christian Academy 50, St. Thomas Aquinas 44

Huntington 70, Gibsland-Coleman 46

Lafayette 45, New Iberia Catholic 38

Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Katy Pope John, Texas 41

Lakeview 55, Shreveport Northwood 39

Merryville 65, Hanson Memorial 32

NDHS 40, Lake Arthur 35

Newman 72, Teurlings Catholic 47

Richwood 77, Vidalia 34

Riverside Academy 53, Varnado 44

Simpson Aca., Miss. 63, Baton Rouge Episcopal 32

South Cameron 65, Basile 47

St. Amant 57, Parkview Baptist 56

St. Martinville 46, East Jefferson 44

Union Parish 68, Cedar Creek 36

Winnfield 59, Mangham 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ringgold vs. Mansfield, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you