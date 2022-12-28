BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Episcopal 45, Westgate 42
Belaire 47, Woodlawn (BR) 43
Ben Franklin 60, Pearl River 58
Bishop Ireton, Va. 53, Southside 42
Captain Shreve 52, Ringgold 16
Delhi 62, Jehovah-Jireh 33
Ellender 63, Opelousas Catholic 37
French Settlement 44, St. Charles Catholic 36
Hamilton Christian Academy 50, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
Huntington 70, Gibsland-Coleman 46
Lafayette 45, New Iberia Catholic 38
Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Katy Pope John, Texas 41
Lakeview 55, Shreveport Northwood 39
Merryville 65, Hanson Memorial 32
NDHS 40, Lake Arthur 35
Newman 72, Teurlings Catholic 47
Richwood 77, Vidalia 34
Riverside Academy 53, Varnado 44
Simpson Aca., Miss. 63, Baton Rouge Episcopal 32
South Cameron 65, Basile 47
St. Amant 57, Parkview Baptist 56
St. Martinville 46, East Jefferson 44
Union Parish 68, Cedar Creek 36
Winnfield 59, Mangham 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ringgold vs. Mansfield, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.