GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Goodrich 48, North Branch 37
Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Kelloggsville 27
Mattawan 37, St. Joseph 31
Posen 46, Onaway 35
MHSAA District Tournament=
Division I=
District 1=
Traverse City Central 36, Traverse City West 33
District 2=
Bay City Western 46, Midland 35
Midland Dow 58, Mount Pleasant 20
District 4=
Grand Blanc 59, Oxford 27
District 6=
Waterford Kettering 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 31
District 8=
Howell 63, Fenton 21
District 9=
Lowell 78, Greenville 45
Rockford 69, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 53
District 10=
Muskegon Mona Shores 46, Grand Haven 39
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 37
District 11=
Holland West Ottawa 50, Zeeland West 17
District 12=
Byron Center 63, East Grand Rapids 34
East Kentwood 50, Caledonia 36
District 15=
East Lansing 67, DeWitt 42
Haslett 39, St. Johns 17
District 16=
Parma Western 59, Jackson Northwest 42
District 17=
Brighton 59, South Lyon East 53
Dexter 55, South Lyon 29
District 18=
Saline 53, Belleville 38
District 19=
Canton 54, Salem 49
Northville 39, Plymouth 22
District 20=
Wayne Memorial 56, Westland John Glenn 11
District 21=
Bedford 36, Trenton 30
Monroe 60, Gibraltar Carlson 54
District 22=
Riverview 69, Allen Park 45
District 23=
Dearborn Divine Child 59, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21
Dearborn Fordson 44, Dearborn 38
District 24=
River Rouge 46, Detroit King 31
District 26=
Berkley 53, Detroit Mumford 47
Detroit Renaissance 34, Royal Oak 20
District 27=
Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Southfield A&T 18
Livonia Stevenson 52, Farmington 48, OT
District 28=
Bloomfield Hills Marian 56, North Farmington 31
West Bloomfield 66, Birmingham Groves 22
District 30=
Roseville 43, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 32
District 32=
Macomb Dakota 57, Port Huron 39
Division II=
District 33=
Negaunee 65, Escanaba 54
District 34=
Sault Ste Marie 60, Kalkaska 25
District 35=
Big Rapids 54, Cadillac 21
District 36=
Clare 51, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 38
Standish-Sterling 66, Remus Chippewa Hills 37
District 37=
Belding 61, Shepherd 39
Howard City Tri-County 51, Alma 47
District 39=
Frankenmuth 67, Clio 27
District 40=
Ovid-Elsie 34, Flint Hamady 32
District 41=
Spring Lake 51, Whitehall 29
District 43=
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Hudsonville Unity Christian 45
Grand Rapids West Catholic 73, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 25
District 44=
Grand Rapids Christian 69, West Michigan Aviation 21
District 45=
Wayland Union 45, Hamilton 42
District 46=
Dowagiac Union 35, Benton Harbor 31
District 47=
Edwardsburg 64, Three Rivers 14
Vicksburg 48, Niles 31
District 48=
Otsego 50, Plainwell 28
District 51=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 40, Fowlerville 24
Williamston 57, St. Catherine 34
District 52=
Chelsea 66, Hillsdale 20
Tecumseh 54, Onsted 43
District 53=
Grosse Ile 68, Dundee 33
District 55=
Detroit Cody 70, Detroit Cesar Chavez 26
Westfield 77, Dearborn Advanced Technology 15
District 58=
Detroit Country Day 71, Detroit Jalen Rose 17
Ferndale University 53, Ferndale 16
District 59=
Center Line 51, Hazel Park 19
Warren Regina 51, Warren Lincoln 9
District 61=
Clawson 36, Macomb Lutheran North 32, OT
District 62=
Marine City 38, Algonac 24
Marysville 42, St. Clair 33
Division III=
District 65=
Calumet 56, Westwood 42
Ishpeming 46, Hancock 41
District 66=
Bark River-Harris 43, Manistique 40
Menominee 47, Gladstone 23
District 67=
Charlevoix 45, Harbor Springs 37
District 68=
Maple City Glen Lake 60, Grand Traverse Academy 15
Traverse City St. Francis 45, Elk Rapids 26
District 70=
Oscoda 55, Whittemore-Prescott 3
District 72=
McBain 48, Mason County Central 41
District 73=
Hart 57, Holton 22
District 74=
Kent City 64, Lakeview 29
District 75=
Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 23
Saranac 47, Carson City-Crystal 24
District 76=
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 53, Grandville Calvin Christian 35
District 77=
Schoolcraft 47, Galesburg-Augusta 13
District 79=
Buchanan 57, Niles Brandywine 46, OT
District 80=
Bronson 45, Centreville 40
District 81=
Bath 38, Potterville 32
Dansville 49, Laingsburg 40
District 82=
Springport 77, Concord 42
District 83=
East Jackson 51, Michigan Center 43
Grass Lake 53, Napoleon 31
District 84=
Brooklyn Columbia Central 44, Hudson 24
Jonesville 48, Clinton 24
District 85=
Blissfield 48, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 35
District 86=
Whitmore Lake 34, Ann Arbor Greenhills 23
District 87=
Allen Park Cabrini 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 7
District 89=
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 46, Detroit Central 32
District 92=
Genesee 40, Burton Atherton 13
District 93=
Reese 70, Flint Beecher 36
District 95=
Cass City 50, Caro 45
Harbor Beach 60, Bad Axe 51, OT
District 96=
Millington 30, Kingston 28
Sandusky 44, Brown City 15
District 101=
Engadine 52, Brimley 42
Division IIII=
District 98=
Baraga 76, Chassell 22
District 99=
Carney-Nadeau 41, Norway 26
North Dickinson 53, Stephenson 36
District 100=
Munising 49, Rock Mid Peninsula 20
District 105=
Gaylord St. Mary 70, Boyne Falls 19
District 107=
Frankfort 40, Onekama 27
District 108=
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53, Mason County Eastern 21
District 109=
Atlanta 50, Fairview 35
Hillman 61, Hale 18
District 110=
Saginaw Nouvel 62, Bay City All Saints 15
District 111=
Coleman 46, Vestaburg 38
District 112=
Portland St. Patrick 65, Lansing Christian 38
District 113=
Muskegon Heights 64, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 49
District 116=
Three Oaks River Valley 36, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32
District 117=
Bellevue 39, Battle Creek St. Philip 32
District 120=
Lenawee Christian 51, Waldron 13
District 126=
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Waterford Our Lady 28
District 127=
Burton Genesee Christian 64, Mayville 15
Dryden 42, Peck 27
District 128=
Deckerville 40, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25
