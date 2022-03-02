GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Goodrich 48, North Branch 37

Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Kelloggsville 27

Mattawan 37, St. Joseph 31

Posen 46, Onaway 35

MHSAA District Tournament=

Division I=

District 1=

Traverse City Central 36, Traverse City West 33

District 2=

Bay City Western 46, Midland 35

Midland Dow 58, Mount Pleasant 20

District 4=

Grand Blanc 59, Oxford 27

District 6=

Waterford Kettering 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 31

District 8=

Howell 63, Fenton 21

District 9=

Lowell 78, Greenville 45

Rockford 69, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 53

District 10=

Muskegon Mona Shores 46, Grand Haven 39

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 37

District 11=

Holland West Ottawa 50, Zeeland West 17

District 12=

Byron Center 63, East Grand Rapids 34

East Kentwood 50, Caledonia 36

District 15=

East Lansing 67, DeWitt 42

Haslett 39, St. Johns 17

District 16=

Parma Western 59, Jackson Northwest 42

District 17=

Brighton 59, South Lyon East 53

Dexter 55, South Lyon 29

District 18=

Saline 53, Belleville 38

District 19=

Canton 54, Salem 49

Northville 39, Plymouth 22

District 20=

Wayne Memorial 56, Westland John Glenn 11

District 21=

Bedford 36, Trenton 30

Monroe 60, Gibraltar Carlson 54

District 22=

Riverview 69, Allen Park 45

District 23=

Dearborn Divine Child 59, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21

Dearborn Fordson 44, Dearborn 38

District 24=

River Rouge 46, Detroit King 31

District 26=

Berkley 53, Detroit Mumford 47

Detroit Renaissance 34, Royal Oak 20

District 27=

Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Southfield A&T 18

Livonia Stevenson 52, Farmington 48, OT

District 28=

Bloomfield Hills Marian 56, North Farmington 31

West Bloomfield 66, Birmingham Groves 22

District 30=

Roseville 43, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 32

District 32=

Macomb Dakota 57, Port Huron 39

Division II=

District 33=

Negaunee 65, Escanaba 54

District 34=

Sault Ste Marie 60, Kalkaska 25

District 35=

Big Rapids 54, Cadillac 21

District 36=

Clare 51, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 38

Standish-Sterling 66, Remus Chippewa Hills 37

District 37=

Belding 61, Shepherd 39

Howard City Tri-County 51, Alma 47

District 39=

Frankenmuth 67, Clio 27

District 40=

Ovid-Elsie 34, Flint Hamady 32

District 41=

Spring Lake 51, Whitehall 29

District 43=

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Hudsonville Unity Christian 45

Grand Rapids West Catholic 73, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 25

District 44=

Grand Rapids Christian 69, West Michigan Aviation 21

District 45=

Wayland Union 45, Hamilton 42

District 46=

Dowagiac Union 35, Benton Harbor 31

District 47=

Edwardsburg 64, Three Rivers 14

Vicksburg 48, Niles 31

District 48=

Otsego 50, Plainwell 28

District 51=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 40, Fowlerville 24

Williamston 57, St. Catherine 34

District 52=

Chelsea 66, Hillsdale 20

Tecumseh 54, Onsted 43

District 53=

Grosse Ile 68, Dundee 33

District 55=

Detroit Cody 70, Detroit Cesar Chavez 26

Westfield 77, Dearborn Advanced Technology 15

District 58=

Detroit Country Day 71, Detroit Jalen Rose 17

Ferndale University 53, Ferndale 16

District 59=

Center Line 51, Hazel Park 19

Warren Regina 51, Warren Lincoln 9

District 61=

Clawson 36, Macomb Lutheran North 32, OT

District 62=

Marine City 38, Algonac 24

Marysville 42, St. Clair 33

Division III=

District 65=

Calumet 56, Westwood 42

Ishpeming 46, Hancock 41

District 66=

Bark River-Harris 43, Manistique 40

Menominee 47, Gladstone 23

District 67=

Charlevoix 45, Harbor Springs 37

District 68=

Maple City Glen Lake 60, Grand Traverse Academy 15

Traverse City St. Francis 45, Elk Rapids 26

District 70=

Oscoda 55, Whittemore-Prescott 3

District 72=

McBain 48, Mason County Central 41

District 73=

Hart 57, Holton 22

District 74=

Kent City 64, Lakeview 29

District 75=

Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 23

Saranac 47, Carson City-Crystal 24

District 76=

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 53, Grandville Calvin Christian 35

District 77=

Schoolcraft 47, Galesburg-Augusta 13

District 79=

Buchanan 57, Niles Brandywine 46, OT

District 80=

Bronson 45, Centreville 40

District 81=

Bath 38, Potterville 32

Dansville 49, Laingsburg 40

District 82=

Springport 77, Concord 42

District 83=

East Jackson 51, Michigan Center 43

Grass Lake 53, Napoleon 31

District 84=

Brooklyn Columbia Central 44, Hudson 24

Jonesville 48, Clinton 24

District 85=

Blissfield 48, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 35

District 86=

Whitmore Lake 34, Ann Arbor Greenhills 23

District 87=

Allen Park Cabrini 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 7

District 89=

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 46, Detroit Central 32

District 92=

Genesee 40, Burton Atherton 13

District 93=

Reese 70, Flint Beecher 36

District 95=

Cass City 50, Caro 45

Harbor Beach 60, Bad Axe 51, OT

District 96=

Millington 30, Kingston 28

Sandusky 44, Brown City 15

District 101=

Engadine 52, Brimley 42

Division IIII=

District 98=

Baraga 76, Chassell 22

District 99=

Carney-Nadeau 41, Norway 26

North Dickinson 53, Stephenson 36

District 100=

Munising 49, Rock Mid Peninsula 20

District 105=

Gaylord St. Mary 70, Boyne Falls 19

District 107=

Frankfort 40, Onekama 27

District 108=

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53, Mason County Eastern 21

District 109=

Atlanta 50, Fairview 35

Hillman 61, Hale 18

District 110=

Saginaw Nouvel 62, Bay City All Saints 15

District 111=

Coleman 46, Vestaburg 38

District 112=

Portland St. Patrick 65, Lansing Christian 38

District 113=

Muskegon Heights 64, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 49

District 116=

Three Oaks River Valley 36, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32

District 117=

Bellevue 39, Battle Creek St. Philip 32

District 120=

Lenawee Christian 51, Waldron 13

District 126=

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Waterford Our Lady 28

District 127=

Burton Genesee Christian 64, Mayville 15

Dryden 42, Peck 27

District 128=

Deckerville 40, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 25

