GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 52, American Prep WV 12
Bear River 65, Salem Hills 50
Bryce Valley 37, Escalante 28
Grantsville 58, Real Salt Lake 22
Hunter 48, Granger 44
Intermountain Christian 48, Waterford 26
Piute 54, Milford 24
Roy 47, Kearns 34
St. Joseph 56, Freedom Prep 30
Wayne 54, Panguitch 47
West 59, Cyprus 27
Woods Cross 64, Logan 11
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
