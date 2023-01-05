GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 52, American Prep WV 12

Bear River 65, Salem Hills 50

Bryce Valley 37, Escalante 28

Grantsville 58, Real Salt Lake 22

Hunter 48, Granger 44

Intermountain Christian 48, Waterford 26

Piute 54, Milford 24

Roy 47, Kearns 34

St. Joseph 56, Freedom Prep 30

Wayne 54, Panguitch 47

West 59, Cyprus 27

Woods Cross 64, Logan 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

