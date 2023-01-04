GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 35, Collegiate Baton Rouge 29

Amite 61, West Jefferson 25

Ascension Catholic 62, Lutcher 27

Assumption 45, Geo Next Generation 14

Ben Franklin 52, Northshore 44

Bonnabel 58, West St. John 29

Carencro 55, RHS 31

Carver 61, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 18

Country Day 41, Haynes Academy 19

Covington 56, South Plaquemines 26

Dutchtown 62, St. Charles Catholic 15

Liberty 61, Dominican 47

Mount Carmel 41, Newman 38

Northwest 56, Cabrini 43

Parkway 54, Gibsland-Coleman 50

Sacred Heart 50, Academy of Our Lady 1

St. Scholastica 52, Phoenix 39

Washington-Marion 50, North Central 37

Westgate 62, Loreauville 1

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ouachita Parish vs. Rayville, ccd.

Pope John Paul vs. Ursuline, ccd.

