GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 35, Collegiate Baton Rouge 29
Amite 61, West Jefferson 25
Ascension Catholic 62, Lutcher 27
Assumption 45, Geo Next Generation 14
Ben Franklin 52, Northshore 44
Bonnabel 58, West St. John 29
Carencro 55, RHS 31
Carver 61, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 18
Country Day 41, Haynes Academy 19
Covington 56, South Plaquemines 26
Dutchtown 62, St. Charles Catholic 15
Liberty 61, Dominican 47
Mount Carmel 41, Newman 38
Northwest 56, Cabrini 43
Parkway 54, Gibsland-Coleman 50
Sacred Heart 50, Academy of Our Lady 1
St. Scholastica 52, Phoenix 39
Washington-Marion 50, North Central 37
Westgate 62, Loreauville 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ouachita Parish vs. Rayville, ccd.
Pope John Paul vs. Ursuline, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.