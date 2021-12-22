BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 59, James F. Byrnes 52

Augusta Christian, Ga. 51, Legion Collegiate 45

Beaufort Academy 67, Branchville 18

Blue Ridge 77, Greer 60

Boiling Springs 56, Chesnee 31

Brookland-Cayce 42, Northwestern 40

Cape Fear Academy, N.C. 57, North Myrtle Beach 46

Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 49, Cardinal Newman 44

Concord Cannon, N.C. 64, Greenville 56

Cross Creek, Ga. 64, Spring Valley 38

Dutch Fork 63, Westwood 53

Hanahan 59, Colleton County 57

Hartsville 58, New Hampstead, Ga. 44

High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 66, Carolina Forest 62

Lancaster 57, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 55

Matthews Weddington, N.C. 54, Clover 47

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 76, Conway 59

Pendleton 84, Crescent 52

Seneca 43, Travelers Rest 36

Southside 54, East Clarendon 49

Sumter 57, Wilson 55

T.L. Hanna 68, Powdersville 67

Union County 81, York Comprehensive 62

W.J. Keenan 51, North Augusta 45

West Brunswick, N.C. 75, Porter-Gaud 63

Wren 68, Westside 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you