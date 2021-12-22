BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 59, James F. Byrnes 52
Augusta Christian, Ga. 51, Legion Collegiate 45
Beaufort Academy 67, Branchville 18
Blue Ridge 77, Greer 60
Boiling Springs 56, Chesnee 31
Brookland-Cayce 42, Northwestern 40
Cape Fear Academy, N.C. 57, North Myrtle Beach 46
Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 49, Cardinal Newman 44
Concord Cannon, N.C. 64, Greenville 56
Cross Creek, Ga. 64, Spring Valley 38
Dutch Fork 63, Westwood 53
Hanahan 59, Colleton County 57
Hartsville 58, New Hampstead, Ga. 44
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 66, Carolina Forest 62
Lancaster 57, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 55
Matthews Weddington, N.C. 54, Clover 47
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 76, Conway 59
Pendleton 84, Crescent 52
Seneca 43, Travelers Rest 36
Southside 54, East Clarendon 49
Sumter 57, Wilson 55
T.L. Hanna 68, Powdersville 67
Union County 81, York Comprehensive 62
W.J. Keenan 51, North Augusta 45
West Brunswick, N.C. 75, Porter-Gaud 63
Wren 68, Westside 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/