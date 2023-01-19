GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 47, Tonopah Valley 23
Ash Fork 43, Seligman 16
Ben Franklin 43, Globe 30
Chandler Valley Christian 54, ALA-Anthem South 3
Elfrida Valley 54, Tombstone 50
Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Snowflake 44
Fountain Hills 48, Northwest Christian 37
Gila Ridge 53, Yuma Kofa 20
Gilbert Christian 41, Coolidge 22
Horizon Honors 43, Arete-Mesa Prep 25
Mesa Skyline 53, Mesa Red Mountain 49
Nogales 54, Sierra Vista Buena 20
Perry 69, Chandler 44
Phoenix Alhambra 53, Phoenix Maryvale 14
Phoenix Bourgade 54, Scottsdale Christian 39
Phoenix Country Day 85, Cicero Preparatory Academy 6
Phoenix Xavier 79, Chandler Hamilton 68
St. David 42, Tucson Desert Christian 26
St. Michael 38, Red Mesa 36
Tempe McClintock 77, Phoenix Central 14
Thatcher 90, Tanque Verde 12
Tucson Catalina Foothills 61, Tucson Canyon del Oro 20
Tucson Sabino 42, Tucson Palo Verde 28
Valley Vista 55, Laveen Chavez 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
San Miguel vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
