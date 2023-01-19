GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 47, Tonopah Valley 23

Ash Fork 43, Seligman 16

Ben Franklin 43, Globe 30

Chandler Valley Christian 54, ALA-Anthem South 3

Elfrida Valley 54, Tombstone 50

Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Snowflake 44

Fountain Hills 48, Northwest Christian 37

Gila Ridge 53, Yuma Kofa 20

Gilbert Christian 41, Coolidge 22

Horizon Honors 43, Arete-Mesa Prep 25

Mesa Skyline 53, Mesa Red Mountain 49

Nogales 54, Sierra Vista Buena 20

Perry 69, Chandler 44

Phoenix Alhambra 53, Phoenix Maryvale 14

Phoenix Bourgade 54, Scottsdale Christian 39

Phoenix Country Day 85, Cicero Preparatory Academy 6

Phoenix Xavier 79, Chandler Hamilton 68

St. David 42, Tucson Desert Christian 26

St. Michael 38, Red Mesa 36

Tempe McClintock 77, Phoenix Central 14

Thatcher 90, Tanque Verde 12

Tucson Catalina Foothills 61, Tucson Canyon del Oro 20

Tucson Sabino 42, Tucson Palo Verde 28

Valley Vista 55, Laveen Chavez 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

San Miguel vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you