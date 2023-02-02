BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 67, Nooksack Valley 46
Castle Rock 58, Stevenson 44
Columbia (White Salmon) 76, La Center 45
Crescent 66, Chief Kitsap Academy 17
Kelso 76, Heritage 38
King's Way Christian School 65, Seton Catholic 45
Lake Quinault 48, Mary Knight 26
Liberty (Spangle) 60, Asotin 48
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 79, Upper Columbia Academy 65
Lynden Christian 58, Squalicum 46
Marysville-Getchell 71, Archbishop Murphy 49
Mossyrock 74, Onalaska 50
Mount Vernon 94, Mount Baker 38
Muckleshoot Tribal School 43, Puget Sound Adventist 42
North Central 60, Shadle Park 47
Seattle Christian 63, Klahowya 50
Stanwood 82, Marysville-Pilchuck 50
Washington School For The Deaf 68, Oregon School for Deaf, Ore. 20
Winlock 84, North River 48
