BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bassett 47, Franklin County 35

Battlefield 58, Freedom (South Riding) 38

Blue Ridge School 78, The Covenant School 17

Broad Run 45, Lightridge 37

Broadway 51, John Handley 48

East Ridge, Ky. 85, Twin Valley 31

Fluvanna 79, Waynesboro 40

Grafton 44, Tabb 36

Heritage (Leesburg) 69, Washington, W.Va. 44

Independence 90, Park View-Sterling 32

James Monroe 46, Essex 42

Jamestown 79, Poquoson 42

Landstown 63, John Marshall 61, OT

Nansemond River 90, Arcadia 42

Phoebus 52, Grassfield 49

Potomac Falls 59, Dominion 43

R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Rockbridge County 53

Rural Retreat 57, Council 52

South Lakes 68, Potomac 45

Strasburg 44, Clarke County 42

William Byrd 70, Liberty-Bedford 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

