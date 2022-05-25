Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Regional Semifinal
Division I
Region 2

Avon 4, North Ridgeville 2

Holland Springfield 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, 8 innings

Region 3

Lancaster 1, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Division II
Region 5

Akr. Hoban 12, Mogadore Field 4

Wooster Triway 7, Canfield 1

Region 7

Heath 5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4

New Concord John Glenn 4, Thornville Sheridan 2

Division III
Region 9

Massillon Tuslaw 7, Canfield South Range 1

Youngs. Ursuline 6, West Salem Northwestern 2

Region 11

Portsmouth West 7, Crooksville 0

Wheelersburg 19, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Division IV
Region 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 10, Viena Mathews 2

Jeromesville Hillsdale 3, Bristolville Bristol 2

Region 14

Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4

W. Unity Hilltop 4, Haviland Wayne Trace 3

Region 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, Danville 0

Strasburg-Franklin 13, S. Webster 2

