|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Regional Semifinal
|Division I
|Region 2
Avon 4, North Ridgeville 2
Holland Springfield 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, 8 innings
|Region 3
Lancaster 1, Gahanna Lincoln 0
|Division II
|Region 5
Akr. Hoban 12, Mogadore Field 4
Wooster Triway 7, Canfield 1
|Region 7
Heath 5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4
New Concord John Glenn 4, Thornville Sheridan 2
|Division III
|Region 9
Massillon Tuslaw 7, Canfield South Range 1
Youngs. Ursuline 6, West Salem Northwestern 2
|Region 11
Portsmouth West 7, Crooksville 0
Wheelersburg 19, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
|Division IV
|Region 13
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 10, Viena Mathews 2
Jeromesville Hillsdale 3, Bristolville Bristol 2
|Region 14
Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4
W. Unity Hilltop 4, Haviland Wayne Trace 3
|Region 15
Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, Danville 0
Strasburg-Franklin 13, S. Webster 2
