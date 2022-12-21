GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 60, Roanoke Catholic 29

Argyle, Texas 45, Central - Wise 29

Camden, S.C. 48, Paul VI Catholic High School 34

Cave Spring 60, Floyd County 48

Centreville 57, Lake Braddock 51

Chancellor 63, St. Michael Catholic 20

Charlotte Independence, N.C. 49, Twin Springs 41

Eastern Montgomery 54, Tazewell 35

Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 75, Carroll County 45

Henrico 88, Prince George 42

Hidden Valley 51, Rockbridge County 39

Highland Springs 51, Deep Run 34

Honaker 44, Tennessee, Tenn. 22

James Wood 54, Martinsburg, W.Va. 33

Jamestown 63, Smithfield 27

John Marshall 50, Hanover 39

King's Fork High School 64, Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 60

Langley 49, Westfield 30

Legacy Charter, S.C. 65, TPLS Christian 38

Magna Vista 67, E.C. Glass 52

Narrows 44, Grayson County 37

Norfolk Academy 60, Maury 38

Oakton 56, Washington-Liberty 38

Ocean Lakes 64, Great Bridge 49

Park View-Sterling 67, Spotsylvania 41

Rural Retreat 44, Radford 13

Sherando 60, Musselman, W.Va. 25

South Lakes 49, Hayfield 37

St. Catherine's 44, The Covenant School 42

St. Gertrude 65, Monacan 47

Staunton River 60, William Byrd 50

Steward School 45, Collegiate-Richmond 37

TJHS 37, Meadowbrook 36

Union 56, Warren Central, Ky. 31

Varina 63, Clover Hill 33

Westmoreland County 63, Colonial Forge 36

William Fleming 65, Harrisonburg 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

First Colonial vs. Deep Creek, ccd.

