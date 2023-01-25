BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 63, Columbine 60

Brush 51, Timnath 49

Byers 71, Calhan 51

Conifer 63, Alameda 28

Doherty 65, Fountain-Fort Carson 63

Eaglecrest 65, Cherokee Trail 52

Evergreen High School 60, Golden 51

Faith Christian 72, Jefferson Academy 36

Golden View Classical 66, The Vanguard School 12

Liberty 60, Rampart 39

Littleton 46, Dakota Ridge 40

Loveland Classical 63, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 28

Mesa Ridge 72, Canon City 39

Mile High Adventist Academy 44, STEM 32

Overland 57, Cherry Creek 55

Pine Creek 52, Vista Ridge 50

Ralston Valley 72, Chatfield 50

SkyView Academy 67, Dayspring Christian Academy 40

Smoky Hill 71, Arapahoe 59

Valor Christian 96, Lakewood 41

Wheat Ridge 60, Standley Lake 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

