BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 63, Columbine 60
Brush 51, Timnath 49
Byers 71, Calhan 51
Conifer 63, Alameda 28
Doherty 65, Fountain-Fort Carson 63
Eaglecrest 65, Cherokee Trail 52
Evergreen High School 60, Golden 51
Faith Christian 72, Jefferson Academy 36
Golden View Classical 66, The Vanguard School 12
Liberty 60, Rampart 39
Littleton 46, Dakota Ridge 40
Loveland Classical 63, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 28
Mesa Ridge 72, Canon City 39
Mile High Adventist Academy 44, STEM 32
Overland 57, Cherry Creek 55
Pine Creek 52, Vista Ridge 50
Ralston Valley 72, Chatfield 50
SkyView Academy 67, Dayspring Christian Academy 40
Smoky Hill 71, Arapahoe 59
Valor Christian 96, Lakewood 41
Wheat Ridge 60, Standley Lake 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
