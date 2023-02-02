GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 63, Lewis-Palmer 60
Arvada West 66, Valor Christian 56
Battle Mountain 50, Steamboat Springs 19
Bear Creek 48, Green Mountain 46
Centaurus 53, Silver Creek 46
Centennial 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 21
Chatfield 54, Lakewood 41
Cherokee Trail 51, J.K. Mullen 30
Cherry Creek 56, Grandview 40
D'Evelyn 75, Alameda 15
DSST: College View 47, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 14
Denver North 54, Thomas Jefferson 37
Denver West 59, John F. Kennedy 25
Dolores Huerta Preparatory 41, Swallows Charter Academy 32
Dove Creek 58, Mancos 39
Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 59
Evergreen High School 47, Wheat Ridge 22
Falcon 73, Mitchell 21
Golden 54, Pomona 37
Hoehne 58, Holly 20
Holy Family 80, Greeley Central 69
Lamar 65, Atlas 12
Littleton 73, Conifer 5
Loveland Classical 35, Golden View Classical 34
Manitou Springs 77, Florence 20
Mead 62, Greeley West 15
Northfield 56, Regis Groff 48
Overland 73, Smoky Hill 38
Palmer Ridge 55, Discovery Canyon 35
Ralston Valley 51, Columbine 45
Salida 68, James Irwin Charter School 3
Sand Creek 69, Elizabeth 53
Sidney, Neb. 66, Yuma 41
Skyline High School 73, Mitchell 21
Skyview 47, Peak to Peak 46
St. Mary's 78, Rye 20
Standley Lake 42, Dakota Ridge 37
Strive Prep - SMART Academy 38, Denver SST 21
The Classical Academy 49, Sierra 30
The Vanguard School 78, La Junta 38
Valley 52, Wellington 43
Westminster 56, Rangeview 48
Windsor 66, Longmont 23
Woodland Park 44, Banning Lewis Prep 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.