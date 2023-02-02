GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 63, Lewis-Palmer 60

Arvada West 66, Valor Christian 56

Battle Mountain 50, Steamboat Springs 19

Bear Creek 48, Green Mountain 46

Centaurus 53, Silver Creek 46

Centennial 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 21

Chatfield 54, Lakewood 41

Cherokee Trail 51, J.K. Mullen 30

Cherry Creek 56, Grandview 40

D'Evelyn 75, Alameda 15

DSST: College View 47, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 14

Denver North 54, Thomas Jefferson 37

Denver West 59, John F. Kennedy 25

Dolores Huerta Preparatory 41, Swallows Charter Academy 32

Dove Creek 58, Mancos 39

Eaglecrest 60, Arapahoe 59

Evergreen High School 47, Wheat Ridge 22

Falcon 73, Mitchell 21

Golden 54, Pomona 37

Hoehne 58, Holly 20

Holy Family 80, Greeley Central 69

Lamar 65, Atlas 12

Littleton 73, Conifer 5

Loveland Classical 35, Golden View Classical 34

Manitou Springs 77, Florence 20

Mead 62, Greeley West 15

Northfield 56, Regis Groff 48

Overland 73, Smoky Hill 38

Palmer Ridge 55, Discovery Canyon 35

Ralston Valley 51, Columbine 45

Salida 68, James Irwin Charter School 3

Sand Creek 69, Elizabeth 53

Sidney, Neb. 66, Yuma 41

Skyline High School 73, Mitchell 21

Skyview 47, Peak to Peak 46

St. Mary's 78, Rye 20

Standley Lake 42, Dakota Ridge 37

Strive Prep - SMART Academy 38, Denver SST 21

The Classical Academy 49, Sierra 30

The Vanguard School 78, La Junta 38

Valley 52, Wellington 43

Westminster 56, Rangeview 48

Windsor 66, Longmont 23

Woodland Park 44, Banning Lewis Prep 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

