GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 40, Dothan 38

Anniston 48, Fort Payne 46

Central-Phenix City 68, Barbour County 17

Central-Tuscaloosa 34, Opelika 31

Chelsea 38, Huffman 25

Dothan 48, Pike County 34

Elkmont 60, Richland, Tenn. 38

Enterprise 46, Cottonwood 44

Fairhope 39, Minor 34

Hartselle 44, Pine Forest, Fla. 42

Mountain Brook def. T.R. Miller, forfeit

Sardis 58, Alexandria 38

Sparkman 47, Rogers 34

Sparkman 54, Pleasant Grove 51

Springville 40, Clay-Chalkville 36

Vestavia Hills 65, Homewood 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

