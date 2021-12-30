BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carmel 70, Anderson 45

Delta 39, Lafayette Harrison 36

Ev. Memorial 55, Forest Park 49

Gibson Southern 54, Pike Central 50

Indpls Ritter 57, Speedway 54, OT

Indpls Tindley 66, Decatur Central 51

Jasper 65, Ev. Central 39

Kouts 58, Bristol, Ohio 52

Lafayette Jeff 64, Indpls Shortridge 36

Mishawaka Marian 62, Andrean 31

Northeastern 50, Lapel 36

Plainfield 51, McCutcheon 45

Shelbyville 58, Franklin 49

Shenandoah 45, Frankton 29

Winchester 59, Bluffton 36

Bi County Tournament=

First Round=

Covington 52, Fountain Central 23

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Ninth Place=

Indiana Math and Science Academy 69, Heritage, Ill. 47

Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament=

First Round=

Hebron 62, Tri-County 47

Illiana Christian 68, Winamac 42

Illiana Christian 70, Hebron 51

Round Robin=

Boone Grove 52, Michigan City Marquette 45

Boone Grove 72, S. Bend Career Academy 44

Michigan City Marquette 74, S. Bend Career Academy 49

Clay City Tournament=

Consolation=

N. Vermillion 51, Riverton Parke 46

W. Washington 57, Benton Central 55

Semifinal=

Ft. Wayne North 74, Traders Point Christian 54

Martinsville 54, Clay City 49

Clinton Central Tournament=

First Place=

Carroll (Flora) 71, Clinton Central 58

Third Place=

Eastern (Greentown) 56, Tri-Central 53

East Central Tournament=

First Place=

E. Central 52, Rushville 37

First Round=

E. Central 58, Boone Co., Ky. 54

Rushville 63, Holmes, Ky. 58

Edinburgh Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Hauser 59, Hagerstown 42

First Place=

Edinburgh 60, Indpls Lutheran 48

Seventh Place=

Lanesville 54, S. Putnam 34

Third Place=

S. Decatur 85, N. White 78

Highland Tournament=

Consolation=

Kankakee Valley 81, Lighthouse CPA 63

First Round=

Munster 76, Lighthouse CPA 67

Portage 50, Kankakee Valley 42

Semifinal=

Portage 42, Munster 28

Huntington North Tournament=

Pool A=

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Huntington North 66

Ft. Wayne Snider 70, Lake Central 63

Huntington North 65, Lake Central 44

Pool B=

Fishers 74, Merrillville 28

Fishers 82, New Haven 49

Merrillville 78, New Haven 77

Independence Bank Classic=

Ohio Co., Ky. 56, Castle 53

Kokomo Tournament=

First Round=

Brownsburg 53, S. Bend Adams 49

Kokomo 63, University 61

Valparaiso 65, S. Bend Riley 42

Warren Central 52, Guerin Catholic 50

Lakeland Christian Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Clinton Christian 51, Granger Christian 38

First Place=

Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian 50

Third Place=

N. Judson 64, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 26

LaPorte County Classic=

New Prairie 55, Michigan City 33

Lebanon Tournament=

Consolation=

Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Indpls Metro 42

Fifth Place=

Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Lowell 9

First Place=

Lebanon 68, Gary 21st Century 63

Semifianl=

Gary 21st Century 65, Ev. North 61

Lebanon 63, New Palestine 59

Miami County Invitational=

First Place=

Peru 58, Maconaquah 47

Third Place=

Caston 65, N. Miami 45

Monrovia Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Greenwood Christian 63, Monrovia 25

First Place=

Tri-West 58, Danville 45

Seventh Place=

Mitchell 68, Milan 65, OT

Third Place=

Tipton 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 47

Morristown Tournament=

First Round=

Clinton Prairie 54, S. Ripley 49

Covenant Christian 61, Randolph Southern 48

S. Dearborn 66, New Washington 38

Semifinal=

Covenant Christian 48, Clinton Prairie 32

S. Dearborn 63, Morristown 38

Noblesville Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Lawrence Central 61, Northridge 56

First Place=

Chesterton 43, Norwell 39

Semifinal=

Chesterton 64, Noblesville 54

Norwell 49, Crown Point 45

Seventh Place=

Columbus North 57, Indpls Roncalli 28

Third Place=

Noblesville 57, Crown Point 50

North Central (Ohio) Tournament=

First Place=

Onsted, Mich. 70, Fremont 60

North Central Classic=

Floyd Central 56, Avon 55

Indpls N. Central 55, Indpls Park Tudor 39

North Daviess Tournament=

Consolation=

N. Daviess 33, S. Knox 29

Paoli 62, Rock Creek Academy 54

Semifinal=

Brownstown 69, Loogootee 64

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 50, Barr-Reeve 39

North Decatur Tournament=

First Place=

Indpls Chatard 55, N. Decatur 39

First Round=

Indpls Chatard 48, Centerville 16

N. Decatur 49, Rising Sun 45

Perry-Spencer Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Boonville 45, Perry Central 34

First Place=

Heritage Hills 65, Corydon 57

Seventh Place=

Tell City 57, Vincennes 49

Preble Shawnee Tournament=

Third Place=

Union Co. 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N., Ohio 43

Proviso West Tournament=

Hammond Central 74, Proviso West, Ill. 58

Richmond Tournament=

11th Place=

Central Christian 41, Victory College Prep 28

Consolation=

Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 55, Victory College Prep 48

Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool 55, Central Christian 35

NorthWood 51, Lawrenceburg 43

Seton Catholic 61, Purdue Polytechnic 51

Fifth Place=

NorthWood 75, Seton Catholic 44

First Place=

Greensburg 38, Bloomington South 36

Ninth Place=

Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool 49, Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 39

Semifinal=

Bloomington South 47, Ft. Wayne Northrop 33

Greensburg 53, Richmond 39

Seventh Place=

Lawrenceburg 75, Purdue Polytechnic 36

Third Place=

Richmond 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57

Silver Creek Tournament=

First Place=

Silver Creek 51, Providence 39

Third Place=

Clarksville 52, Charlestown 31

Southridge Tournament=

Consolation=

Christian Academy 46, Dubois 26

Southridge 53, Princeton 52

Semifinal=

Evansville Christian 58, Orleans 49

N. Knox 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 37

Wabash County Tournament=

First Round=

Southwood 45, Northfield 41

Wabash 63, Manchester 49

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Bloomfield 51, Cloverdale 20

Casey-Westfield, Ill. 68, Terre Haute South 58

Greencastle 50, Marshall, Ill. 27

Northview 72, Shakamak 52

Robinson, Ill. 51, S. Vermillion 45

W. Vigo 55, Parke Heritage 41

Semifinal=

Linton 70, Edgewood 49

Terre Haute North 50, Sullivan 48

Warsaw Classic=

S. Bend Washington 48, Pendleton Hts. 47

First Place=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Warsaw 39

Wawasee Tournament=

First Place=

Woodlan 63, Wawasee 57, OT

First Round=

Wawasee 56, Garrett 38

Woodlan 61, Rochester 34

Third Place=

Rochester 46, Garrett 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cambridge City vs. Blue River, ppd.

S. Spencer vs. Crawford Co., ccd.

Thrival Indy vs. Union (Modoc), ppd.

