BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carmel 70, Anderson 45
Delta 39, Lafayette Harrison 36
Ev. Memorial 55, Forest Park 49
Gibson Southern 54, Pike Central 50
Indpls Ritter 57, Speedway 54, OT
Indpls Tindley 66, Decatur Central 51
Jasper 65, Ev. Central 39
Kouts 58, Bristol, Ohio 52
Lafayette Jeff 64, Indpls Shortridge 36
Mishawaka Marian 62, Andrean 31
Northeastern 50, Lapel 36
Plainfield 51, McCutcheon 45
Shelbyville 58, Franklin 49
Shenandoah 45, Frankton 29
Winchester 59, Bluffton 36
Bi County Tournament=
First Round=
Covington 52, Fountain Central 23
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
Ninth Place=
Indiana Math and Science Academy 69, Heritage, Ill. 47
Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament=
First Round=
Hebron 62, Tri-County 47
Illiana Christian 68, Winamac 42
Illiana Christian 70, Hebron 51
Round Robin=
Boone Grove 52, Michigan City Marquette 45
Boone Grove 72, S. Bend Career Academy 44
Michigan City Marquette 74, S. Bend Career Academy 49
Clay City Tournament=
Consolation=
N. Vermillion 51, Riverton Parke 46
W. Washington 57, Benton Central 55
Semifinal=
Ft. Wayne North 74, Traders Point Christian 54
Martinsville 54, Clay City 49
Clinton Central Tournament=
First Place=
Carroll (Flora) 71, Clinton Central 58
Third Place=
Eastern (Greentown) 56, Tri-Central 53
East Central Tournament=
First Place=
E. Central 52, Rushville 37
First Round=
E. Central 58, Boone Co., Ky. 54
Rushville 63, Holmes, Ky. 58
Edinburgh Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Hauser 59, Hagerstown 42
First Place=
Edinburgh 60, Indpls Lutheran 48
Seventh Place=
Lanesville 54, S. Putnam 34
Third Place=
S. Decatur 85, N. White 78
Highland Tournament=
Consolation=
Kankakee Valley 81, Lighthouse CPA 63
First Round=
Munster 76, Lighthouse CPA 67
Portage 50, Kankakee Valley 42
Semifinal=
Portage 42, Munster 28
Huntington North Tournament=
Pool A=
Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Huntington North 66
Ft. Wayne Snider 70, Lake Central 63
Huntington North 65, Lake Central 44
Pool B=
Fishers 74, Merrillville 28
Fishers 82, New Haven 49
Merrillville 78, New Haven 77
Independence Bank Classic=
Ohio Co., Ky. 56, Castle 53
Kokomo Tournament=
First Round=
Brownsburg 53, S. Bend Adams 49
Kokomo 63, University 61
Valparaiso 65, S. Bend Riley 42
Warren Central 52, Guerin Catholic 50
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Clinton Christian 51, Granger Christian 38
First Place=
Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian 50
Third Place=
N. Judson 64, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 26
LaPorte County Classic=
New Prairie 55, Michigan City 33
Lebanon Tournament=
Consolation=
Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Indpls Metro 42
Fifth Place=
Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Lowell 9
First Place=
Lebanon 68, Gary 21st Century 63
Semifianl=
Gary 21st Century 65, Ev. North 61
Lebanon 63, New Palestine 59
Miami County Invitational=
First Place=
Peru 58, Maconaquah 47
Third Place=
Caston 65, N. Miami 45
Monrovia Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Greenwood Christian 63, Monrovia 25
First Place=
Tri-West 58, Danville 45
Seventh Place=
Mitchell 68, Milan 65, OT
Third Place=
Tipton 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 47
Morristown Tournament=
First Round=
Clinton Prairie 54, S. Ripley 49
Covenant Christian 61, Randolph Southern 48
S. Dearborn 66, New Washington 38
Semifinal=
Covenant Christian 48, Clinton Prairie 32
S. Dearborn 63, Morristown 38
Noblesville Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lawrence Central 61, Northridge 56
First Place=
Chesterton 43, Norwell 39
Semifinal=
Chesterton 64, Noblesville 54
Norwell 49, Crown Point 45
Seventh Place=
Columbus North 57, Indpls Roncalli 28
Third Place=
Noblesville 57, Crown Point 50
North Central (Ohio) Tournament=
First Place=
Onsted, Mich. 70, Fremont 60
North Central Classic=
Floyd Central 56, Avon 55
Indpls N. Central 55, Indpls Park Tudor 39
North Daviess Tournament=
Consolation=
N. Daviess 33, S. Knox 29
Paoli 62, Rock Creek Academy 54
Semifinal=
Brownstown 69, Loogootee 64
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 50, Barr-Reeve 39
North Decatur Tournament=
First Place=
Indpls Chatard 55, N. Decatur 39
First Round=
Indpls Chatard 48, Centerville 16
N. Decatur 49, Rising Sun 45
Perry-Spencer Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Boonville 45, Perry Central 34
First Place=
Heritage Hills 65, Corydon 57
Seventh Place=
Tell City 57, Vincennes 49
Preble Shawnee Tournament=
Third Place=
Union Co. 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N., Ohio 43
Proviso West Tournament=
Hammond Central 74, Proviso West, Ill. 58
Richmond Tournament=
11th Place=
Central Christian 41, Victory College Prep 28
Consolation=
Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 55, Victory College Prep 48
Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool 55, Central Christian 35
NorthWood 51, Lawrenceburg 43
Seton Catholic 61, Purdue Polytechnic 51
Fifth Place=
NorthWood 75, Seton Catholic 44
First Place=
Greensburg 38, Bloomington South 36
Ninth Place=
Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool 49, Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 39
Semifinal=
Bloomington South 47, Ft. Wayne Northrop 33
Greensburg 53, Richmond 39
Seventh Place=
Lawrenceburg 75, Purdue Polytechnic 36
Third Place=
Richmond 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57
Silver Creek Tournament=
First Place=
Silver Creek 51, Providence 39
Third Place=
Clarksville 52, Charlestown 31
Southridge Tournament=
Consolation=
Christian Academy 46, Dubois 26
Southridge 53, Princeton 52
Semifinal=
Evansville Christian 58, Orleans 49
N. Knox 52, S. Central (Elizabeth) 37
Wabash County Tournament=
First Round=
Southwood 45, Northfield 41
Wabash 63, Manchester 49
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Bloomfield 51, Cloverdale 20
Casey-Westfield, Ill. 68, Terre Haute South 58
Greencastle 50, Marshall, Ill. 27
Northview 72, Shakamak 52
Robinson, Ill. 51, S. Vermillion 45
W. Vigo 55, Parke Heritage 41
Semifinal=
Linton 70, Edgewood 49
Terre Haute North 50, Sullivan 48
Warsaw Classic=
S. Bend Washington 48, Pendleton Hts. 47
First Place=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Warsaw 39
Wawasee Tournament=
First Place=
Woodlan 63, Wawasee 57, OT
First Round=
Wawasee 56, Garrett 38
Woodlan 61, Rochester 34
Third Place=
Rochester 46, Garrett 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cambridge City vs. Blue River, ppd.
S. Spencer vs. Crawford Co., ccd.
Thrival Indy vs. Union (Modoc), ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/