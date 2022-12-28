PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 2, Edina 1
Anoka 7, Fort Frances, Ontario 0
Blaine 4, Bismarck, N.D. 0
Blaine 4, Century, N.D. 0
Buffalo 2, North Shore Storm 0
Chisago Lakes 5, New Prague 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Dodge County 4, Delano/Rockford 2
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 6, University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 3
Duluth Marshall 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1
Eagan 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1, OT
Elk river/Zimmerman 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Farmington 5, Owatonna 1
Gentry 7, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4
Hill-Murray 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1
Lakeville South 2, Forest Lake 1
Legacy Christian 4, East Grand Forks 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Northern Lakes 0
Mankato East 2, Luverne 1
Maple Grove 4, Grand Rapids 2
Marshall 3, River Lakes 2
Minnetonka 3, Holy Family Catholic 1
Moorhead 5, Wayzata 1
Mound Westonka/SWC 2, Orono 1
New Ulm 2, St. Cloud 1
Northfield 5, East Ridge 3
Pine Area 4, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 1
Proctor/Hermantown 5, Lakeville North 2
Rogers 2, Breck 1
Roseau 5, North Wright County 4
Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Holy Angels 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Minot, N.D. 0
Shakopee 4, Eden Prairie 0
Simley 5, Eastview 1
South St. Paul 4, Woodbury 1
Stillwater 5, Blake 1
Visitation 3, Rochester Mayo 1
Waconia 7, Detroit Lakes 0
Warroad 6, Crookston 1
White Bear Lake 6, Fort Frances, Ontario 0
Windom 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Winona 4, Hudson, Wis. 3
Worthington 10, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 7
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
