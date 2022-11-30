BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 60, Woodgrove 55

Broadway 60, Charlottesville 52

Carver Academy 85, Cumberland 54

Colonial Heights 66, Charles City County High School 43

Cosby 56, George Wythe-Richmond 30

Franklin County 69, Magna Vista 58

Freedom (South Riding) 58, Millbrook 33

Hanover 68, Grafton 36

Highland-Warrenton 75, Flint Hill 60

James River 70, Monacan 65

Jenkins, Ky. 81, Twin Valley 16

Lancaster 81, Middlesex 30

Loudoun County 48, Briar Woods 44, OT

Madison County 70, Culpeper 54

Manchester 68, Powhatan 45

Maury 70, Booker T. Washington 45

Norfolk Collegiate 72, Bayside 56

Norview 58, Churchland 55

Osbourn 85, Manassas Park 29

Patrick County 56, Staunton River 54

Potomac Falls 57, Rock Ridge 51

Riverside 56, Brooke Point 51

Rustburg 70, Altavista 65

St. John Paul the Great 85, Heights, Md. 76

Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48

Warhill 60, Surry County 26

Windsor 53, Poquoson 29

