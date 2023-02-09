BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia 47, Wheaton Warrenville South 43
Brimfield 47, Elmwood 38
Chicago (Intrinsic) 60, Douglass 35
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 59, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 54
Chicago (Ogden International) 65, Chicago Academy 38
Chicago CICS-Longwood 70, Chicago (Innovations) 27
Crystal Lake Central 53, Elgin Academy 50
DeSmet, Mo. 62, Granite City 34
Dunlap 69, Ottawa 62
Galena 61, Warren 46
Goreville 77, Bluford Webber 72
Grayslake North 66, Vernon Hills 53
Holy Trinity 55, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 45
Hononegah 51, Belvidere North 50
Lake Park 48, St. Charles North 46
Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 27
Latin 65, Chicago (Jones) 56
Lemont 76, Hinsdale South 57
Lena-Winslow 35, Stockton 28
Lovejoy 71, Cahokia 64
Macon Meridian 87, Tamms (Egyptian) 43
Manley 70, Julian 51
Midland 62, Flanagan-Cornell 51
North Shore Country Day 73, Lake View 51
Northridge Prep 73, Morgan Park Academy 21
Orangeville 59, Pearl City 51
Payton 55, Amundsen 49
Pittsfield 41, Griggsville-Perry 40
Pleasant Hill 56, Greenview 33
Polo 38, Fulton 36
Pope County 70, Century 50
Rockford Auburn 71, Machesney Park Harlem 63
Rockford East 79, Freeport 57
Rockford Guilford 52, Rockford Boylan 49
Rockford Jefferson 61, Belvidere 31
Scales Mound 55, East Dubuque 43
Schurz 50, Fenger 46
Shepard 91, Epic Academy Charter 62
South Beloit 56, Milledgeville 37
Sparta 56, Herrin 46
St. Charles East 50, Geneva 43
Steeleville 57, Lebanon 20
Streator 58, Plano 42
Thompsonville 65, Sandoval 59
Thornton Fractional South 69, Lincoln Way West 50
Thornwood 75, Chicago Little Village 42
Wayne City 47, Woodlawn 40
Wells 68, Clemente 47
Wheaton North 54, Glenbard North 51
Winnebago 68, Rock Falls 67
Woodland 64, Leland 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
