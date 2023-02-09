BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 47, Wheaton Warrenville South 43

Brimfield 47, Elmwood 38

Chicago (Intrinsic) 60, Douglass 35

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 59, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 54

Chicago (Ogden International) 65, Chicago Academy 38

Chicago CICS-Longwood 70, Chicago (Innovations) 27

Crystal Lake Central 53, Elgin Academy 50

DeSmet, Mo. 62, Granite City 34

Dunlap 69, Ottawa 62

Galena 61, Warren 46

Goreville 77, Bluford Webber 72

Grayslake North 66, Vernon Hills 53

Holy Trinity 55, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 45

Hononegah 51, Belvidere North 50

Lake Park 48, St. Charles North 46

Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 27

Latin 65, Chicago (Jones) 56

Lemont 76, Hinsdale South 57

Lena-Winslow 35, Stockton 28

Lovejoy 71, Cahokia 64

Macon Meridian 87, Tamms (Egyptian) 43

Manley 70, Julian 51

Midland 62, Flanagan-Cornell 51

North Shore Country Day 73, Lake View 51

Northridge Prep 73, Morgan Park Academy 21

Orangeville 59, Pearl City 51

Payton 55, Amundsen 49

Pittsfield 41, Griggsville-Perry 40

Pleasant Hill 56, Greenview 33

Polo 38, Fulton 36

Pope County 70, Century 50

Rockford Auburn 71, Machesney Park Harlem 63

Rockford East 79, Freeport 57

Rockford Guilford 52, Rockford Boylan 49

Rockford Jefferson 61, Belvidere 31

Scales Mound 55, East Dubuque 43

Schurz 50, Fenger 46

Shepard 91, Epic Academy Charter 62

South Beloit 56, Milledgeville 37

Sparta 56, Herrin 46

St. Charles East 50, Geneva 43

Steeleville 57, Lebanon 20

Streator 58, Plano 42

Thompsonville 65, Sandoval 59

Thornton Fractional South 69, Lincoln Way West 50

Thornwood 75, Chicago Little Village 42

Wayne City 47, Woodlawn 40

Wells 68, Clemente 47

Wheaton North 54, Glenbard North 51

Winnebago 68, Rock Falls 67

Woodland 64, Leland 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

