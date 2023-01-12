BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 78, Higgins 63
Amite 76, St. Thomas Aquinas 70
Breaux Bridge 41, Comeaux 35
Central - B.R. 68, Assumption 36
Dunham 56, West Feliciana 31
East Iberville 82, Varnado 49
Newman 80, Chalmette 51
Northeast 68, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 50
St. Charles Catholic 68, Kenner Discovery 29
St. Edmund Catholic 61, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 19
Westminster Christian 72, Gueydan 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
