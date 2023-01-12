BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 78, Higgins 63

Amite 76, St. Thomas Aquinas 70

Breaux Bridge 41, Comeaux 35

Central - B.R. 68, Assumption 36

Dunham 56, West Feliciana 31

East Iberville 82, Varnado 49

Newman 80, Chalmette 51

Northeast 68, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 50

St. Charles Catholic 68, Kenner Discovery 29

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 19

Westminster Christian 72, Gueydan 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

