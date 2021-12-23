BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchet Catholic 44, Elmira 24

Clackamas 72, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 53

Grants Pass 74, Woodburn 41

Gresham 62, Sheldon 55

Henley 49, Ridgeview 41

Horizon Christian Hood River 59, Griswold 26

Mannahouse Christian 67, Portland Christian 44

Marist 58, Springfield 49

Sherwood 72, Wells 70

Taft 52, Culver 41

The Dalles 58, McLoughlin 39

Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=

Bandon 55, Lakeview 30

Myrtle Point 54, Colton 38

Capitol City Classic=

Cane Ridge, Tenn. 68, Mountainside 67

Cascade 59, Salem Academy 50

Corvallis 62, South Salem 53

Crescent Valley 73, Lincoln 72

McNary 66, Jefferson PDX 55

Rancho Christian, Calif. 50, Silverton 38

Roosevelt 69, Beaverton 60

Championship=

West Salem 42, Wilsonville 39

Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=

Phoenix 60, St. Mary's 52

Dwan Hurt Classic=

De La Salle 55, El Segundo, Calif. 39

Iolani Nike Elite Tourney=

Central Catholic 62, Iolani, Hawaii 44

Roby's Classic=

Astoria 70, Coquille 47

Tillamook 49, Estacada 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catlin Gabel vs. Amity, ccd.

Skyview, Wash. vs. Sunset, ccd.

