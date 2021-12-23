BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchet Catholic 44, Elmira 24
Clackamas 72, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 53
Grants Pass 74, Woodburn 41
Gresham 62, Sheldon 55
Henley 49, Ridgeview 41
Horizon Christian Hood River 59, Griswold 26
Mannahouse Christian 67, Portland Christian 44
Marist 58, Springfield 49
Sherwood 72, Wells 70
Taft 52, Culver 41
The Dalles 58, McLoughlin 39
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Bandon 55, Lakeview 30
Myrtle Point 54, Colton 38
Capitol City Classic=
Cane Ridge, Tenn. 68, Mountainside 67
Cascade 59, Salem Academy 50
Corvallis 62, South Salem 53
Crescent Valley 73, Lincoln 72
McNary 66, Jefferson PDX 55
Rancho Christian, Calif. 50, Silverton 38
Roosevelt 69, Beaverton 60
Championship=
West Salem 42, Wilsonville 39
Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=
Phoenix 60, St. Mary's 52
Dwan Hurt Classic=
De La Salle 55, El Segundo, Calif. 39
Iolani Nike Elite Tourney=
Central Catholic 62, Iolani, Hawaii 44
Roby's Classic=
Astoria 70, Coquille 47
Tillamook 49, Estacada 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catlin Gabel vs. Amity, ccd.
Skyview, Wash. vs. Sunset, ccd.
