BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Tournament=
Prairie 37, Potlatch 35
Class 1AD1 District 3=
Tournament=
Liberty Charter 53, Victory Charter 46
North Star Charter 49, Centennial Baptist 38
Rimrock 60, Notus 34
Riverstone International School 61, Greenleaf 46
Class 1AD2 District 2=
Tournament=
Logos 56, Genesee 34
Class 1AD2 District 4=
Tournament=
Camas County 57, Carey 45
Sun Valley Community 43, Castleford 24
Class 3A District 1=
Tournament=
Kellogg 64, Timberlake 51
Class 3A District 4=
Tournament=
Kimberly 45, Filer 35
Class 4A District 1/2=
Tournament=
Moscow 73, Sandpoint 40
Class 4A District 3=
Tournament=
Burley 52, Jerome 51
Caldwell 46, Emmett 32
Middleton 61, Nampa 20
Class 4A District 4=
Tournament=
Minico 49, Mountain Home 44
Class 4A District 6=
Tournament=
Hillcrest 66, Blackfoot 40
Class 5A District 3=
Tournament=
Centennial 61, Meridian 46
Mountain View 59, Timberline 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/