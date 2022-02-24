BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Tournament=

Prairie 37, Potlatch 35

Class 1AD1 District 3=

Tournament=

Liberty Charter 53, Victory Charter 46

North Star Charter 49, Centennial Baptist 38

Rimrock 60, Notus 34

Riverstone International School 61, Greenleaf 46

Class 1AD2 District 2=

Tournament=

Logos 56, Genesee 34

Class 1AD2 District 4=

Tournament=

Camas County 57, Carey 45

Sun Valley Community 43, Castleford 24

Class 3A District 1=

Tournament=

Kellogg 64, Timberlake 51

Class 3A District 4=

Tournament=

Kimberly 45, Filer 35

Class 4A District 1/2=

Tournament=

Moscow 73, Sandpoint 40

Class 4A District 3=

Tournament=

Burley 52, Jerome 51

Caldwell 46, Emmett 32

Middleton 61, Nampa 20

Class 4A District 4=

Tournament=

Minico 49, Mountain Home 44

Class 4A District 6=

Tournament=

Hillcrest 66, Blackfoot 40

Class 5A District 3=

Tournament=

Centennial 61, Meridian 46

Mountain View 59, Timberline 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

