BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin Invitational=

KC Bishop Ward 49, Bishop Seabury Academy 47

KC Harmon 84, Wellsville 52

Chanute Ralph Miller Classic=

Bishop Miege 72, Chanute 47

Carthage, Mo. 80, SM South 72

Chaparral Roadrunner Classic=

Chaparral 50, Mulvane 43

Oskaloosa Invitational=

Perry-Lecompton 70, Oskaloosa 46

Sterling Invitational=

Hugoton 51, Smoky Valley 49

Southeast Saline 62, Hutchinson Trinity 33

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Consolation=

Doniphan West 57, Valley Heights 54

Onaga 45, Washington County 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you